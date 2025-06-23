Northumbria University Awarded €250,000 EU Grant to Advance Sustainable 3D Printed Construction Materials

Northumbria University, based in the UK, has been awarded over €250,000 through the European Union’s Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Fellowship to support research into sustainable manufacturing methods for low-carbon, 3D printed construction materials.

Under this grant, postdoctoral researcher Dr. Jyotirmoy Mishra will join the Northumbria team to develop geopolymer mortars derived from agricultural and industrial waste. The research team also includes Associate Professor Keerthan Poologanathan, Head of Structural Engineering, Associate Professor in Civil Engineering Dr Vikki Edmondson, and Assistant Professor of Structural Engineering, Dr Mohammadali Rezazadeh.

As part of the Horizon Europe program, MSCA Fellowships provide postdoctoral researchers with advanced training and promote international, cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Northumbria University. Photo via Northumbria University.

Advancing Sustainable Materials for Construction

The project aims to develop 3D printable geopolymer mortars using waste-derived alkaline activators as a sustainable alternative to traditional Portland cement, which is known for its high carbon footprint. The study will evaluate key material properties, including setting time, workability, compressive strength, microstructure, and long-term durability. In addition, a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment will be conducted to assess the environmental impact of these materials.

Dr. Poologanathan highlighted the importance of the research, stating, “3D printed concrete represents a key development for sustainable construction. This research will help reduce carbon emissions, lower material costs, and minimize waste, while improving the strength and durability of modern infrastructure.”

Dr. Mishra added, “The opportunity to explore waste-based alternative activators in 3D printed geopolymer mortars is both timely and essential for addressing global climate challenges in the built environment.”

3D construction printer in action. Photo via Northumbria University’s Structures Laboratory.

Building on Established Expertise and Innovation

This initiative builds on Northumbria’s established strengths in civil and structural engineering, its international collaborations, and a strong record of PhD-led research. It also aligns with the University’s ongoing commitment to addressing climate change and advancing circular economy principles.

Last year, Northumbria enhanced its research infrastructure by installing advanced 3D construction printing technology, developed in partnership with leading 3D printer manufacturer Luyten 3D and UK-based sustainable technology company ChangeMaker 3D. This new capability is housed within the University’s Structures Laboratory.

3D Printing in Construction: Advancing Speed, Affordability, and Sustainability

In 2025, the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture (KNUBA), launched a two-year collaborative project to develop concrete mixtures using construction debris and other waste materials. These new concrete blends will be used in both traditional construction and advanced 3D printing technologies to accelerate the rebuilding of Ukraine’s damaged infrastructure. This initiative aims not only to support rapid and sustainable reconstruction but also to establish a scalable model for post-crisis infrastructure development worldwide.

Elsewhere, Sustainable Concrete Innovations (SCI), an Ohio-based construction firm, implemented 3D concrete printing technology for residential building projects. Leveraging advanced machinery supplied by Dutch company CyBe Construction, SCI set out to create homes that are faster to build, more cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable.

By integrating 3D printed wall elements into conventional construction workflows, SCI has achieved significant reductions in both labor and material costs. This method not only shortens project timelines but also drastically minimizes material waste, aligning with broader sustainability objectives by reducing the environmental impact of construction activities.

Featured image shows 3D construction printer in action. Photo via Northumbria University’s Structures Laboratory.