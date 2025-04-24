North American Scalmalloy Production Begins with APWORKS and Equispheres

APWORKS, a subsidiary of Airbus focused on metal additive manufacturing solutions, and Equispheres, a Canadian producer of advanced aluminum powders, announced an alliance to establish North American production capacity for Scalmalloy. This high-strength aluminum-magnesium-scandium alloy, engineered specifically for 3D printing, will be manufactured using predominantly locally sourced raw materials. Equispheres will provide a secure North American supply chain for Scalmalloy powder, optimized for additive manufacturing. The two companies have entered a non-binding understanding and are now exploring avenues for future production, distribution, and technical alignment. Further details will be released as discussions advance.

Developed and patented by APWORKS, Scalmalloy was purpose-built for laser powder bed fusion. Its mechanical properties are comparable to those of 7000 series aluminum, offering high strength, superior ductility, and excellent processability. While the alloy is licensed to producers in Europe and Asia, Equispheres is set to become the first company to establish a North American supply chain for Scalmalloy, relying on primarily regional raw materials. Scalmalloy is only available through licensed distributors, and adoption in critical aerospace, defense, and motorsport programs has been supported by a large, established database of materials data. Parts made of Scalmalloy can be welded to form larger assemblies, and its corrosion resistance is comparable to 5000 series aluminum alloys.

Engineered for performance, Scalmalloy offers mechanical properties comparable to 7000 series aluminum. Photo via Equispheres.

Equispheres produces optimized aluminum alloy powders that support faster build rates compared with traditional powders, achieving these improvements with no adverse effects on mechanical properties. The company’s proprietary powder technology has consistently demonstrated the capability to enhance the performance of metal additive manufacturing processes, supporting both production speed and part reliability.

APWORKS has focused on lightweight design and advanced material development since its founding as an Airbus subsidiary. The company’s flagship alloy, Scalmalloy, combines exceptional strength, corrosion resistance, and low weight—characteristics essential to demanding applications in aerospace, automotive, and motorsport. Materials and process innovation remain central to APWORKS’ work, supporting a global client base with advanced solutions for metal additive manufacturing.

“Scalmalloy will be a great addition to our line of high-performance materials for serial additive manufacturing,” said Kevin Nicholds, CEO of Equispheres. “We’re excited to be in discussions with APWORKS about producing this high-strength alloy for aluminum parts. North American supply of critical materials such as aluminum-scandium alloys is a key step toward securing the aerospace supply chain.” Jonathan Meyer, CEO of APWORKS, noted, “Equispheres is a logical choice for expanding Scalmalloy production into North America. They are widely regarded for their expertise in producing high-quality aluminum powders for additive manufacturing, and their access to domestic sources of aluminum and scandium is an important factor in supply chain resilience in an increasingly uncertain world.” Evan Butler-Jones, Vice-President of Product & Strategy at Equispheres, emphasized the broader implications: “Scalmalloy powder made in Equispheres’ North American facility will eliminate many of the adoption barriers that have historically limited the use of this alloy in critical programs. By combining the excellent properties of Scalmalloy with our proprietary powder technology, we can deliver an ideal material solution for the most demanding AM applications.”

Scalmalloy test part. Photo via Equispheres.

Future updates on North American Scalmalloy production and supply chain alignment will be announced as APWORKS and Equispheres move forward with the project. The initiative is seen as a significant step toward strengthening regional supply chains for advanced manufacturing, providing critical material solutions for aerospace, defense, and other industries.

Featured image shows Scalmalloy part. Photo via Equispheres.