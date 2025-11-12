Nominations open for the 2026 3D Printing Industry Awards

The 3D Printing Industry Awards return for 2026, celebrating excellence, innovation, and real-world impact across the global additive manufacturing sector.

Now in its ninth year, the Awards remain fully open, publicly nominated, and voted on as a celebration of the people, companies, and technologies shaping the future of 3D printing. Since the first edition, more than a million votes have been cast by readers, reflecting the industry’s broad participation and deep enthusiasm for meaningful progress.

Recognising a decade of additive innovation

The 2026 Awards will highlight achievements that exemplify the maturing industrial landscape of additive manufacturing. From software breakthroughs and material science to production-scale systems and sustainability initiatives, the Awards are designed to showcase measurable impact.

Nominations are open to everyone in the community: engineers, designers, researchers, service bureaus, manufacturers, and end-users. Companies may nominate themselves, their clients, or peers. There is no fee to participate.

We are also running a more in-depth process for the start-up category, if you are a start-up then please use this form to nominate your company for the 3DPI Awards Start-up of the year.

Key dates for 2026 3D Printing Industry Awards

Nominations open: 12th November 2025

Nominations close: 31st January 2026

Shortlist announced: February 2026

Public voting period: February to March 2026

Winners announced: 31st March 2026

In parallel, an expert committee will evaluate entries and help form the shortlist. Final winners will be determined through a combination of public voting and expert assessment, ensuring a balanced reflection of both community support and technical merit.

Categories for 2026 3D Printing Industry Awards

This year’s Awards feature returning favourites such as Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year, Material Company of the Year, and Medical, Dental or Healthcare Application of the Year.

3D Designer of the Year

3D Scanning or Metrology Company

Academic, research team, or project

Aerospace, Space, or Defense Application

Community Advocate of the Year

Company of the year (Enterprise)

Company of the year (Personal)

Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year

Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year

Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals

Enterprise 3D printer of the year (Polymers)

Innovation of the Year

Material Company of the Year

Medical Dental or Healthcare Application

Mobility or Energy Application

Software tool or company of the year

Start-up of the Year

Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing

Value-added Reseller of the Year

How to nominate

To enter, simply complete the online nomination form available below. You can also follow this link to access the nomination form.



