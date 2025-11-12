Nominations open for the 2026 3D Printing Industry Awards

The 3D Printing Industry Awards return for 2026, celebrating excellence, innovation, and real-world impact across the global additive manufacturing sector.
Now in its ninth year, the Awards remain fully open, publicly nominated, and voted on as a celebration of the people, companies, and technologies shaping the future of 3D printing. Since the first edition, more than a million votes have been cast by readers, reflecting the industry’s broad participation and deep enthusiasm for meaningful progress.
Recognising a decade of additive innovation
The 2026 Awards will highlight achievements that exemplify the maturing industrial landscape of additive manufacturing. From software breakthroughs and material science to production-scale systems and sustainability initiatives, the Awards are designed to showcase measurable impact.
Nominations are open to everyone in the community: engineers, designers, researchers, service bureaus, manufacturers, and end-users. Companies may nominate themselves, their clients, or peers. There is no fee to participate.
We are also running a more in-depth process for the start-up category, if you are a start-up then please use this form to nominate your company for the 3DPI Awards Start-up of the year.
Key dates for 2026 3D Printing Industry Awards
Nominations open: 12th November 2025
Nominations close: 31st January 2026
Shortlist announced: February 2026
Public voting period: February to March 2026
Winners announced: 31st March 2026
In parallel, an expert committee will evaluate entries and help form the shortlist. Final winners will be determined through a combination of public voting and expert assessment, ensuring a balanced reflection of both community support and technical merit.
Categories for 2026 3D Printing Industry Awards
This year’s Awards feature returning favourites such as Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year, Material Company of the Year, and Medical, Dental or Healthcare Application of the Year.
3D Designer of the Year
3D Scanning or Metrology Company
Academic, research team, or project
Aerospace, Space, or Defense Application
Community Advocate of the Year
Company of the year (Enterprise)
Company of the year (Personal)
Desktop FFF 3D Printer of the Year
Desktop non-FFF 3D Printer of the Year
Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals
Enterprise 3D printer of the year (Polymers)
Innovation of the Year
Material Company of the Year
Medical Dental or Healthcare Application
Mobility or Energy Application
Software tool or company of the year
Start-up of the Year
Sustainability in Additive Manufacturing
Value-added Reseller of the Year
How to nominate
To enter, simply complete the online nomination form available below. You can also follow this link to access the nomination form.
