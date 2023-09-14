Event

Nominate now in the 2023 3D Printing Industry Awards

Who is leading the 3D printing industry? 

Readers can help us answer this question by completing the form below. The nominations phase closes on October 13th, 2023.

Please ensure you click the blue “submit” button at the end of the form. You will receive an email confirmation once the form is completed.

Joining the selection process for the first time this year are 3D printing experts with a combined experience of over 1,500 years. 

Follow the awards on social media using the hashtag #3DPIAwards

Michael Petch
Michael Petch is the editor-in-chief at 3DPI and the author of several books on 3D printing. He is a regular keynote speaker at technology conferences where he has delivered presentations such as 3D printing with graphene and ceramics and the use of technology to enhance food security. Michael is most interested in the science behind emerging technology and the accompanying economic and social implications.

