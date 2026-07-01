NNSA Unveils Aires Tide, Its First AI-Designed Flight Vehicle Under the Genesis Mission

A new flight test vehicle from the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) shows what happens when AI, supercomputing, and 3D printing get folded into a single design pipeline. Called Aires Tide, the proof-of-concept aircraft was engineered to test whether national security hardware can move from blueprint to airborne test article on a shorter timeline, without the usual manufacturing overhead.

The vehicle represents the Genesis Mission’s first tangible output. President Trump signed the executive order creating Genesis on November 24, 2025, tasking the Department of Energy with networking its national laboratory supercomputers into a single AI-driven system. NNSA tapped that shared infrastructure to take Aires Tide from concept through construction and into live testing.

Cutting Cost and Time Through Lab Collaboration

What stands out most in NNSA’s announcement is the math: Aires Tide came in at roughly one-fifteenth the cost and one-seventh the time of a conventionally built system. Getting there required the collaboration of the agency’s national laboratories, Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, and Sandia, with Kansas City National Security Campus.

NNSA Administrator Brandon Williams pointed to the project as early proof that the approach works, calling it “a remarkable early demonstration” of the Genesis Mission in practice. “President Trump has made it clear that America must lead the world in artificial intelligence and use emerging technologies to strengthen our national security. By combining AI, high-performance computing, and additive manufacturing, we are pioneering a faster, more efficient model to design and produce capabilities for national security while keeping human judgment firmly at the center.”

Aires Tide. Photo via NNSA.

From Simulation to the Sky

Aires Tide left the simulation stage in May, when Nuclear Security Enterprise teams sent the vehicle on two test drops from 32,000 feet at the Army’s Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Engineers will mine the resulting flight data to refine how later vehicles built under this same process perform.

Behind the design work sat two of NNSA’s most powerful machines, the Venado and El Capitan supercomputers. Their involvement points to where the agency is headed next: folding heavyweight computing power into additive manufacturing as standard practice, not a special case, so the Nuclear Security Enterprise can respond to new mission demands without the lag traditional production cycles require.

Compressing the Defense Development Cycle With AI and AM

NNSA’s strategy with Aires Tide fits into a much larger national push: pairing AI-driven design with additive manufacturing to close the gap between concept and deployable hardware in defense work.

That same logic is spreading across the defense sector. The Missile Defense Agency’s Advanced Research Program is leveraging 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to enable continual, rapid, delivery-driven development of U.S. missile systems, with $42.1 million earmarked for the effort in the FY 2026 budget.

Another effort is Divergent Technologies’s Adaptive Production System, which integrates AI-driven design, high-volume additive manufacturing, and robotic assembly to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation weapons systems.

DAPS in use during vehicle assembly at Divergent Technologies’ facility. Photo via Divergent Technologies.

Across these efforts, the throughline is the same: AI and additive manufacturing together are becoming the default toolkit for national security agencies trying to move faster without losing control of their supply chains. Aires Tide is NNSA’s clearest signal yet that it intends to build that capability in-house. The next phase will be proving it scales beyond a single proof-of-concept.

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Featured image shows Aires Tide. Photo via NNSA.