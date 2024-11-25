NJII partners with Foundry Lab for superior metal part production

New Zealand-based metal casting company Foundry Lab has announced the New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) as its first commercial customer of DMC-3 digital metal casting (DMC) system.

The defense team at the institute will deploy the DMC-3 system as part of the Collaborative, Operationalized, Manufacturing, Engineering, and Training (COMET) initiative. This public-private partnership, involving the U.S. Army DEVCOM Armaments Center (DEVCOM AC), NJII, and the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), focuses on advancing workforce development in manufacturing for Defense and Homeland Security objectives.

Thomas Murphy, Director of Defense Manufacturing Technology at NJII said, “We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Foundry Lab to reshore metal casting and aid the limited foundry/casting houses in the U.S. There are many casting applications for our partners and a key element is energizing a new workforce that has limited, hands-on experience with casting. We pride ourselves on being in the early adopter program to bring Foundry Lab’s technology to the Northeast and our partners.”

Foundry Lab digital casting. Photo by Michael Petch.

Foundry Lab’s DMC technology

In November 2021, the company introduced its DMC technology which allows for same-day metal part production from CAD files. This technology merges the design versatility of 3D printing with the efficiency and cost advantages of traditional casting.

Compatible with materials such as aluminum, stainless steel, and other alloys, the DMC technology produces dense, functional parts that meet industrial standards. Its design supports seamless integration into existing workflows, offering manufacturers a way to address inefficiencies in production while facilitating functional testing before large-scale manufacturing.

Having commercially debuted in June 2024 after a demonstration at Formnext 2023, the adoption of the DMC-3 system is expected to improve efficiency in prototyping and production processes.

Foundry Lab highlighted that its DMC-3 system decreases lead times for casting prototypes and production parts from months to hours, which can be particularly beneficial for high-demand environments. This move aligns with national efforts to modernize production methods and strengthen supply chain reliability.

Defense applications, often characterized by tight timelines and stringent specifications, are one of the key sectors benefiting from the technology. Foundry Lab notes that its system offers engineers and teams an opportunity to streamline workflows without compromising on quality or precision.

Reshoring metal casting capabilities within the United States

According to Foundry Lab, manufacturing trends in the U.S. have seen a sharp decline in domestic metal casting facilities, from 6,150 in 1955 to approximately 1,750 today. Foundry Lab positions its DMC technology as a contributor to reshoring initiatives aimed at rebuilding casting capacity. Supporting domestic production is seen as essential for bolstering supply chain resilience and driving economic growth.

A hands-free process lies at the core of the DMC-3, eliminating the need for molten metal pouring. Foundry Lab explains that this approach produces castings more efficiently than traditional methods while meeting industrial standards. In contrast to metal AM, which is often limited to prototypes, this system delivers functional parts ready for both prototyping and large-scale production.

NJII’s use of the system also highlights its broader potential across industries. Foundry Lab reports interest from defense and industrial manufacturers exploring how the technology can address specific production challenges while improving cost-effectiveness and timelines.

As a result, this partnership between Foundry Lab and NJII aims to show how their approach can contribute to improving efficiency while supporting the modernization of the manufacturing sector.

A metal part made using the Foundry Lab process. Photo by Michael Petch.

Driving progress in metal casting technologies

Beyond NJII, innovative developments in metal casting are being pursued internationally.

Researchers at Aston University, led by Dr. Paul Griffiths, are developing a mathematical model to enhance the liquid metal casting process, supported by an £80,000 EPSRC grant. Starting in April 2024, the 12-month project aims to address the rapid oxidation of lightweight aluminum alloys when exposed to air, a challenge that affects the quality and fatigue life of cast parts.

Working with the Grenoble Institute of Technology, the team seeks to understand the interaction between liquid metal flow and the oxide layer above, using a model to reduce defects in industrial manufacturing. Expected outcomes include improved alloy quality, reduced production costs, and lower greenhouse gas emissions from lighter products.

In another news, UK-based Enable Manufacturing introduced its Vacuum Additive Casting process, a hybrid approach that combines 3D printed molds and patterns with vacuum casting to create metal parts.

According to the company, this method significantly reduces costs compared to direct metal 3D printing by utilizing vacuum casting to draw molten metal into intricate structures. Described as delivering the “best of both worlds,” the process is said to produce components in over 130 metals while being more cost-effective than both traditional manufacturing methods and metal 3D printing.

