NIST Engineers a Smarter Laser Path to Solve Metal 3D Printing’s Mixing Problem

Metallurgy has always been about control. For centuries, getting metals to blend predictably was the difference between a reliable tool and a brittle failure. Today, researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are tackling that challenge in a modern form: high-entropy alloys (HEAs), a class of materials developed over the last two decades that contain five or more elements in equal proportions, rather than the single dominant metal that defines traditional alloys.

That composition is what sets HEAs apart. Their unusual atomic arrangement can improve strength and stability at extreme temperatures, making them relevant for applications such as jet engines or nuclear reactors. Producing them, however, presents consistent challenges. Different metals carry different densities, melting points, and surface tension values, properties that cause components to separate into distinct regions rather than integrating at the atomic level.

“HEAs need to be mixed down to the atomic level,” said Fan Zhang, the NIST physicist who co-led the research. “It takes extra effort to get metals to blend together in those ratios.” Casting, the traditional manufacturing fallback, struggles to achieve that uniformity. Metal 3D printing offered a more promising path, but presented its own challenge: the molten puddle formed during laser powder bed fusion is smaller than a ladybug’s eye and solidifies in under a second, barely enough time for meaningful mixing to occur on its own.

The Advanced Photon Source at Argonne National Laboratory. Photo via Argonne National Laboratory.

A Loop-the-Loop Fix — and the X-Rays to Prove It

The solution developed by NIST researcher Ho Yeung and his colleagues was, in concept, refreshingly direct: make the laser stir the metal. Rather than tracing the straight-line raster patterns typical of commercial printers, the team reprogrammed the laser to move in continuous elliptical loops as it traversed the powder bed, actively agitating the melt pool and encouraging the metal components to combine.

“Commercial 3D printer software can’t make these patterns,” Yeung explained. “They are very limited in how the laser’s path can be adjusted, so we had to write the software from scratch.” The key upside: no hardware modifications are required. Existing metal 3D printers could, in principle, be updated with this technique through software alone.

To validate the method under genuinely demanding conditions, the team attempted to fuse two materials that are ordinarily incompatible in printing: RHEA-19, a dense refractory high-entropy alloy, and a lightweight titanium alloy.

Verifying whether the resulting material had actually mixed at the atomic level required real-time observation during solidification, a measurement challenge in itself. The team turned to the Advanced Photon Source (APS) at Argonne National Laboratory, a ring-shaped accelerator larger than a football stadium that generates X-ray beams roughly 500 billion times brighter than those used in a dentist’s office.

“The APS is one of the few photon sources in the world powerful enough to allow us to perform this type of measurement,” Zhang noted. By passing those beams through the metal as it cooled, researchers could decode the diffraction patterns produced by the atoms and track structural changes in real time, confirming that the laser stirring was producing a genuine, homogeneous alloy rather than a patchwork composite.

Beyond HEAs: A New Paradigm for On-Demand Alloy Printing

The implications reach well past high-entropy alloys. Currently, metal 3D printing operates with a fundamental constraint: each powder formulation produces one specific alloy. A facility printing a dozen different materials requires a dozen different powders, each maintained, stored, and swapped separately.

The NIST approach gestures toward something more flexible. Just as a color inkjet printer produces any shade from a small set of base inks, a printer equipped with elemental metal powders and laser-stirring capability could, in theory, compose different alloys on demand by varying how the powders are combined and how aggressively the melt pool is stirred. That flexibility could reduce procurement costs and simplify inventory, but it also opens more exotic possibilities.

A jet turbine blade, for example, could be printed from a gradient of materials without any welding joints that might introduce weak points. “We want to accelerate alloy making,” said Yeung. “Metal 3D printing has the potential to make parts that used to be impossible.”

Unlocking High-Entropy Alloys for Additive Manufacturing

NIST’s approach tackles the problem at the process level, engineering the laser’s behavior to actively shape the metallurgical outcome rather than relying on material pre-formulation. This matters because it decouples alloy composition from powder preparation, giving manufacturers a lever they didn’t previously have.

Researchers at the IMDEA Materials Institute in Madrid published work in late 2025 on a cobalt- and nickel-based high-entropy superalloy engineered specifically for compatibility with laser powder bed fusion, a study outlining a new route for jet engine components capable of withstanding higher operating temperatures while delivering improved fuel efficiency and thrust. Their strategy worked from the material side inward, carefully tuning laser power, scan speed, and layer thickness to manage solidification and minimize cracking.

Separately, researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory‘s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility developed DuAlumin-3D, an aluminum alloy engineered specifically for laser powder bed fusion and capable of retaining its strength at temperatures up to 400°C. Where ORNL worked from the material inward, designing the alloy around the process, NIST worked from the process outward, using laser path control to make difficult alloys printable without reformulating the feedstock. Both approaches address the same constraint from opposite directions.

Heat-resistant aluminum alloy for energy-efficient transportation. Photo via ORNL.

Together, these efforts converge on the same underlying gap: metal 3D printing remains constrained by the difficulty of producing advanced alloys reliably, repeatably, and at scale. NIST’s laser-stirring method adds a meaningful new instrument to that effort.

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Featured image shows The Advanced Photon Source at Argonne National Laboratory. Photo via Argonne National Laboratory.