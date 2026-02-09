Nikon writes down ¥90bn on SLM Solutions as metal 3D printing growth expectations reset

Nikon has taken close to ¥90bn ($574.7 million) in impairment charges, mostly against its additive manufacturing business, marking a significant retreat from the growth assumptions that underpinned its 2023 acquisition of SLM Solutions.

Impairment reflects revised assumptions behind SLM acquisition

The writedowns cover goodwill and intangible assets. They stem from a reassessment of future cash flows under IFRS rules, which require companies to test whether the discounted value of expected earnings still justifies the carrying value on the balance sheet. The adjustment is non-cash but amounts to a formal downgrade of the business’s economic prospects.

Nikon blamed changes in the business environment, the “intensifying competitive environment in the metal 3D printer market”. The impairment was conducted as part of preparations for the company’s next medium-term plan.

IFRS impairment tests expose pressure on long-term cash flow forecasts

Translation: the numbers no longer add up. Impairment tests hinge on three variables: revenue growth, operating margins, and discount rates. Small cuts to any of these, compounded over a decade-long forecast, can wipe out a significant chunk of present value. In capital-intensive sectors like metal printing, the maths are unforgiving.

Nikon’s public messaging on additive has been consistent: large-format machines, aerospace and defence customers, and long qualification cycles. At industry events, executives have emphasised scale and integration over volume growth. Notable here is a shift in behaviour by Nikon SLM, and one that is matched by competitor EOS. Both companies are reducing or removing their presence at major 3D printing industry trade shows. While the official explanation is a focus on vertical markets and increased account-based marketing, an alternative read might be financial necessity.

“You cannot underestimate adoption challenges,” Hamid Zarringhalam, chief executive of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing told 3DPI in a recent interview. “Things die in qualification and testing. Economics matter. And macro conditions slowed decisions.”

Industrial metal AM offers strategic value but limited near-term cash generation

But patience has limits when it comes to valuation. Aerospace and defence offer high margins and long equipment life, but procurement is slow, certification takes years, and orders come in lumps. Service revenue builds gradually. It’s a business with strategic logic but constrained near-term cash generation.

The impairment suggests Nikon has revised the assumptions baked into the SLM deal. At the time, metal additive was widely seen as entering a phase of rapid industrialisation. Since then demand has flattened, interest rates have risen, and competition has increased, from European incumbents and cheaper Chinese manufacturers.

This doesn’t mean SLM’s technology is worthless. Machines are still shipping, R&D continues, and Nikon has restated its commitment to digital manufacturing. But goodwill represents the premium paid for future outperformance. When internal models no longer support that premium, it has to come off the books.

Sector precedent: GE, Desktop Metal and repeated write-downs across additive manufacturing

Impairments have become a recurring feature of the additive manufacturing sector as early consolidation bets collide with slower-than-expected industrial uptake. The most prominent precedent came in 2020, when GE took an $877mn goodwill impairment linked to its additive manufacturing unit, following the acquisitions of Concept Laser and Arcam. GE cited reduced long-term growth expectations and lower projected margins, despite continued technical use of metal AM in aviation programmes. The write-down did not signal an exit from additive manufacturing, but it reset the balance sheet to reflect more conservative assumptions around adoption speed and capital returns.

Publicly listed pure-play manufacturers have faced similar pressures. Desktop Metal accumulated substantial goodwill through an aggressive acquisition strategy during the 2020–21 market expansion. Subsequent filings disclosed repeated impairments as revenue growth failed to match forecasts set during the consolidation phase, particularly in metal systems and production-scale platforms. The charges accompanied restructurings and cost reductions, underscoring how quickly valuation models built on rapid industrialisation can unravel when customer qualification cycles stretch and capital spending tightens.

Taken together, these episodes point to a sector-wide pattern: additive manufacturing remains strategically relevant, but the financial returns implied by earlier deal valuations have proved difficult to realise within the timeframes originally modelled.

Balance sheet reset ahead of Nikon’s next medium-term plan

The timing matters. Nikon booked the impairment ahead of a new medium-term plan and alongside revised earnings guidance cutting full-year 2026 expectations by ¥5.0 billion ($31.9 million). The write-down brings the book value into line with what the next decade realistically looks like, not what the market believed three years ago.

For investors, the charge clarifies the gap between strategic positioning and financial return. Nikon still sees additive manufacturing as central to its industrial future. The impairment is an admission that the route to profitability and capital recovery is longer and harder than expected.

Featured image shows Nikon SLM Solutions at Formnext 2025. Photo by Michael Petch.