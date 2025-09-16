Nikon Partners with U.S. Navy to Expand Maritime Additive Manufacturing

Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (Nikon AM), a California-based subsidiary of Nikon SLM Solutions focused on digital manufacturing technologies, is partnering with the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base (MIB) Program to advance additive manufacturing for naval shipbuilding and repair. As part of the initiative, the MIB Program will fund placement of its first ultra-large format Nikon SLM Solutions NXG 600E laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF) system at the Nikon AM Technology Center in Long Beach, a state-of-the-art, secure facility dedicated to advanced metal manufacturing.

The NXG 600E will be operated by Nikon AM Synergy, the company’s engineering and services division. Responsibilities include qualifying additive materials, developing technical data packages in multi-laser systems, and producing critical components to expand additive manufacturing capabilities in support of U.S. Navy shipbuilding and repair. The Long Beach center is also designed to address industrial needs in hypersonics, aerospace, and space technologies.

SLM Solutions’ NXG XII 600E 3D printer. Image via SLM Solutions.

Hamid Zarringhalam, chief executive officer of Nikon AM, emphasized the role of the collaboration. “Nikon AM is proud of its partnership supporting the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base at our AM Technology Center in Long Beach. We are building upon Nikon’s long enduring reputation and advanced manufacturing expertise and have invested heavily to enable and scale the Defense Industrial Base on U.S. shores. We will continue to execute our holistic approach to deliver the advanced manufacturing capabilities that are crucial to the United States and allied partners,” he said.

The Maritime Industrial Base Program is driving revitalization of U.S. Navy shipbuilding through strategic investments in supply chains, workforce development, and advanced manufacturing. These efforts include collaboration with initiatives such as the Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Danville, Virginia, where industrial and defense partners are validating additive manufacturing technologies for integration across the Fleet.

U.S. Navy’s Maritime Industrial Base Logo. Image via MIB.

Nikon AM, founded in April 2023, serves as the global headquarters of Nikon’s Advanced Manufacturing Business Unit. The organization develops production systems for aerospace, automotive, energy, and defense sectors. Building on Nikon’s century of expertise in optics and precision technologies, the subsidiary is advancing additive manufacturing, precision subtractive processing, and other material-processing platforms to support industrial-scale applications.

Defense Adoption of Metal AM Technologies

In June 2025, Velo3D, a U.S.-based metal additive manufacturing company, signed a four-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). The collaboration involves the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) and Fleet Readiness Center East (FRC East). Under the agreement, the partners will use Velo3D’s Sapphire 3D printers, Flow print preparation software, and Assure quality control system to conduct material characterization, process qualification, and application development for flight-critical aircraft components. Officials at FRC East described the program as an opportunity to improve mission readiness and system performance for Navy aviation platforms.

Meanwhile, Ursa Major, a propulsion manufacturer headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, expanded its additive manufacturing capacity in 2025 by acquiring three AMCM M 450-4 FLX systems from EOS. The machines are located at Ursa Major’s Youngstown, Ohio facility, where they join an existing fleet of one AMCM M 290-1 FLX and two EOS M 400 units. EOS, founded in 1989, develops industrial metal and polymer 3D printing platforms and provides engineering support through its Additive Minds division. According to Ursa Major, the expanded fleet will accelerate production of propulsion components for hypersonics, solid rocket motors, in-space propulsion, and orbital launch systems.

Technicians at Ursa Major’s Youngstown facility operate an EOS M 400 system. Photo via Ursa Major.

