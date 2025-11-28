Nikon equips Japan AM Technology Center with Solukon SFM-AT1000-S depowdering system

Nikon Corporation has installed a Solukon SFM-AT1000-S automated depowdering system at the Nikon AM Technology Center Japan (NAMTC Japan) in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture. Announced on 27 November 2025, the investment expands the facility’s post-processing capabilities as Nikon prepares to support increasingly complex metal additive manufacturing applications across Japan and Asia.

Opened in February 2025, the 922 m² NAMTC Japan serves as a research, development, and service hub for industrial metal AM. The site hosts Nikon’s NXG XII 600 metal 3D printer alongside a selection of post-processing and metrology systems for customer demonstrations and application development.

Large-format depowdering matched to the NXG XII 600

The Solukon SFM-AT1000-S is designed for automated powder removal on large components weighing up to 800 kg. Solukon, a German provider of depowdering and powder-processing systems, created a short-arm version of the machine specifically for parts produced on the NXG XII 600’s 600 × 600 × 600 mm build volume. This design ensures optimal center-of-gravity handling and smooth integration into Nikon’s production layout at NAMTC Japan.

The system connects directly to Nikon’s digital workflow. Solukon’s Digital-Factory-Tool sensor and interface package enables the SFM-AT1000-S to record and transmit depowdering process data to the facility’s central dashboard via OPC UA.

The Solukon SFM-AT1000-S. Image via Solukon.

Intelligent cleaning for complex AM geometries

Nikon expects to manufacture more intricate components at the center, including parts with internal channels that are difficult to depowder manually. To address this, the SFM-AT1000-S is equipped with a high-frequency knocker that breaks up powder clogs in narrow passages without damaging the part.

The system is also compatible with Solukon’s SPR-Pathfinder software, which analyzes CAD files to automatically calculate the most efficient motion sequence for depowdering. This allows designers to anticipate and address potential powder-trapping issues early in the design phase, reducing iteration cycles and increasing first-time-right manufacturability.

Nikon: “Logical choice” for automated post-processing

Hiroyuki Nagasaka, Assistant General Manager of Nikon’s Advanced Manufacturing Business Unit, said the choice reflects Nikon’s goal of equipping the center with best-in-class AM infrastructure. “Solukon systems stand for the highest quality and reliability, so it is only logical that we chose a Solukon system for automated postprocessing,” he said.

Founded in 2015 by Andreas Hartmann and Dominik Schmid, Solukon was the first company to commercialize an automated depowdering system. Its systems are widely used for metal AM and certified for processing reactive materials such as titanium and aluminum. The company has since expanded into software with its SPR-Pathfinder depowdering simulation platform.

Hiroyuki Nagasaka,; Yuichi Shibazaki and Director & Co-President & Co-CEO of Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. Image via Solukon.

Solukon expands its role in advanced AM post-processing

Solukon has continued to expand its presence in industrial post-processing, most recently showcasing upgraded versions of its automated depowdering systems at Formnext 2025 The company highlighted advances in process monitoring, software integration, and large-format capability as part of its push toward fully digitalized post-processing workflows.

Earlier this year, Solukon’s technology was also selected for use in the production of Nyx space capsules, where its automated powder removal systems support the stringent cleanliness and repeatability requirements of aerospace applications.

