Nikon and JAXA Partner to Advance Additive Manufacturing for Space Components

Nikon Corporation, owner of SLM Solutions (now Nikon SLM Solutions) and a provider of integrated metal additive manufacturing solutions, has been selected by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)—which oversees space exploration, satellite development, and aerospace research— as a technology development partner.

Under the FY2024 Space Strategy Fund (SSF), Nikon will contribute to the “Innovative Technology for Lightweight, High-Performance, and Lower-Cost Space Transportation Systems” project. The collaboration aims to advance additive manufacturing for large precision space components, reducing costs, shortening lead times, and expanding applications to enhance Japan’s competitiveness in the global market.

Nikon 3D Printing. Photo via: Nikon

Key Objectives and Structure of the Nikon-JAXA Collaboration

The initiative focuses on developing and optimizing a large-scale metal 3D additive manufacturing system through in-process monitoring, advanced simulation technologies, and experimental validation. It aims to improve fabrication quality by assessing process parameters, particularly in copper alloy manufacturing, and establishing a comprehensive lifecycle process—including powder specification, storage, fabrication parameters, and material reuse—to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

A collaborative framework of domestic companies and universities will be established to develop Japan’s first large-scale metal 3D additive manufacturing system, leveraging specialized expertise. Additionally, Nikon will utilize its strengths in optics, digital manufacturing, and research. By utilizing the NXG XII 600 system from Nikon SLM Solutions and its domestic production facilities, the initiative will refine space manufacturing processes to support next-generation space transportation.

Nikon 3D Printing. Photo via: Nikon

Nikon SLM Solutions NXG XII 600

Introduced in 2020, the Nikon SLM Solutions NXG XII 600 is equipped with twelve 1kW lasers, representing a significant advancement in metal 3D printing technology. Designed for large-scale production, it enables the fabrication of intricate components essential for aerospace and automotive industries.

In February 2025, Nikon inaugurated the Nikon AM Technology Center Japan in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, following the establishment of its first AM Technology Center in Long Beach, California, in July 2024. The Japanese facility houses the NXG XII 600 Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion Additive Manufacturing machine, supporting applications in defense, aerospace, and aviation sectors.

3D Printing in Spacecraft Applications

The adoption of 3D printing in spacecraft manufacturing continues to expand. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a fully 3D-printed electrospray engine, which generates high-speed jets of small droplets for propulsion. This technology is particularly relevant for small satellites like CubeSats and was developed with support from a MathWorks fellowship and the NewSat Project at MIT.nano facilities.

Additionally, Rosotics, a U.S.-based 3D printer developer, announced that its Halo system—a large-format metal 3D printer—will be utilized for the production of orbital transfer vehicles. These autonomous spacecraft are designed for lunar maneuvers and missions to the L5 Lagrange point between Earth and the Moon.

In another development, the Italian 3D printing service bureau BEAMIT SpA revealed that it is supplying aerospace components 3D printed with NASA-qualified AlSi7Mg aluminum for the Cygnus program. This program, which focuses on resupplying the International Space Station (ISS) and advancing space exploration, utilizes Cygnus spacecraft manufactured by Northrop Grumman.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Feature image shows Nikon 3D Printing. Photo via: Nikon