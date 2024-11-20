Nike’s Air Max 1000 Showcase Advanced 3D Printing in Footwear

Nike, a global leader in athletic footwear and apparel, showcased its new Air Max 1000 at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. This is the company’s first shoe produced almost entirely through 3D printing. The project was developed in collaboration with Zellerfeld, a Berlin-based company known for its expertise in 3D-printed footwear, which emphasizes customization and sustainability. While the shoes are not yet available to the public, 1,000 pairs were made accessible through a raffle preorder at the event.

Inspired by the original Air Max 1 from 1987, the Air Max 1000 retains the visible air cushion in the heel, a signature feature of the line. Unlike traditional models, the air cushion itself is not 3D printed. Instead, the shoe employs a single flexible material created through 3D printing. This material varies in density and texture, providing a firm outsole for support and a more flexible upper for comfort. The design eliminates the need for laces, allowing the shoes to be easily slipped on and off.

A side view of the 3D-printed Nike Air Max 1000 highlights its intricate detailing and flexible structure. Photo via Nike.

John Hoke, Nike’s Chief Innovation Officer, highlighted the significance of this advancement: “The Air Max 1000 allows us to explore manufacturing solutions that were previously impossible, opening up new creative possibilities.” The precise contouring achieved through 3D printing was unattainable with conventional manufacturing methods, enabling more intricate and customized designs.

Initially showcased in a bright red colorway, additional variants in orange, white, blue, and black with a green air cushion were later revealed at ComplexCon. Pricing details remain undisclosed, but similar 3D-printed models on Zellerfeld’s website range from $159 for sandals to nearly $400 for high-tops. Nike has not announced plans for a broader release, keeping the Air Max 1000 exclusive for now.

The Nike Air Max 1000 offers a bold and innovative design crafted with advanced additive manufacturing techniques. Photo via Nike.

3D Printing’s Role in Shaping Footwear Manufacturing

Nike’s Air Max 1000 reflects broader trends in 3D printed footwear, where the balance between scalability and customization is a critical focus. Elastium, a 3D printing footwear startup, recently partnered with LaLaLand, California’s largest shoe manufacturer, to implement hybrid production models. Their “No-MMOQ” (Minimum and Maximum Order Quantity) approach combines 3D printing with conventional manufacturing to cut production costs by up to 80%. The collaboration allows for localized, on-demand production, addressing challenges like high investment costs, supply chain inefficiencies, and the need for sustainable practices.

Meanwhile, Lore Cycle, in collaboration with Ohio-based Lubrizol, has developed the Lore Two, a fully customized cycling shoe. Using 3D scans of individual feet, Lubrizol’s 3D printing division creates a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) upper tailored to each rider’s biomechanics. This approach ensures optimal fit, power transfer, and comfort.

Robert Karklinsh, Founder of Elastium. Photo via Elastium.

