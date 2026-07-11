Nigeria Bets on Hands-On 3D Printing Skills with New Czech-Backed STEAM Centre

Innov8 Hub has formed a strategic partnership with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Nigeria to set up a Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics (STEAM) and 3D Printing Technology Centre in Abuja. The facility is intended to reinforce Nigeria’s technical infrastructure and widen access to applied, practice-based learning in emerging technologies.

As part of the deal, the centre will be equipped with printers from Czech manufacturer Prusa Research, which will serve as the teaching backbone for students, educators, and working professionals. Learning is built around doing: trainees will take projects from initial design through prototyping to finished digital manufacturing, instead of engaging with the technology only on paper.

Programs, Skills, and Knowledge Transfer

Innov8 Hub intends to launch several dedicated programs over the coming months, all geared toward skills development and technology adoption, with AM at the core. The courses are aimed at anyone seeking job-ready technical abilities.

Both partners stress that the initiative goes well beyond delivering machines. The ambition is to transfer know-how, deepen local expertise, and plug into Nigeria’s broader education and innovation landscape, while showing what scientific and technological cooperation between countries can achieve. For Innov8 Hub, the centre is a natural continuation of its founding purpose: putting technology in people’s hands and teaching them to use it against real-world problems, in service of a more inventive, self-reliant economy.

Innov8 Hub partners with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Nigeria. Photo via Innov8 Hub.

Skills First, Hardware Second

Innov8 Hub’s strategy is skills before demand: accessible desktop printers plus structured training, feeding its existing prototyping and commercialization pipeline. For the Czechs, it’s technology diplomacy through a flagship national manufacturer.

Comparable capacity-first initiatives have appeared across the continent. In South Africa, the Barnes Group Advisors licensed its Activate AM training portfolio to local firm TiziriTech, transferring an established additive manufacturing curriculum to a regional provider so engineers could be trained locally rather than abroad.

Similarly, Caracol’s partnership with RusselSmith sought to bring large-format additive manufacturing to West Africa. The deal pairs the deployment of two Vipra AM platforms with training and talent-development initiatives, with both companies framing the goal as building local expertise and manufacturing independence rather than simply selling machines, the same logic now driving the Abuja centre.

KUKA robots print protective equipment. Photo via Caracol-AM.

Technology transfer sticks when people on the ground can run, maintain, and teach the tools. The Abuja centre bets on exactly that. If the model holds, hardware demand will follow skills, not the other way around.

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Featured image shows Innov8 Hub partners with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Nigeria. Photo via Innov8 Hub.