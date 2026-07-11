Education

Nigeria Bets on Hands-On 3D Printing Skills with New Czech-Backed STEAM Centre

Innov8 Hub partners with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Nigeria. Photo via Innov8 Hub.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

Previous Article
AMUG names new board leadership for 2026–2027 term
No Newer Articles