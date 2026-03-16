NIDEC Machine Tool America Rebrands AM Division as Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

NIDEC Machine Tool America, a company that supplies gear-making machines and manufacturing equipment, has rebranded its Additive Manufacturing division as Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, bringing several manufacturing systems under a single portfolio.

The division includes LAMDA, a laser powder directed energy deposition (LP-DED) metal additive manufacturing system; ABLASER, a laser micromachining platform; and BOND MEISTER, a room-temperature wafer bonding machine designed for semiconductor and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) applications.

“This expansion reflects where the industry is heading and where we stand as a company,” said Tyson Gregory, Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Sales Manager. “By bringing these specialized systems together, we are making it easier for our North American customers to leverage our full suite of solutions.”

NIDEC Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Lineup. Image via NIDEC.

LAMDA, the company’s LP-DED additive manufacturing system, is designed for large-scale metal 3D printing. The platform includes four models: LAMDA200, LAMDA500, LAMDA2000, and LAMDA5000. Each system incorporates process monitoring with AI anomaly detection that provides real-time feedback during builds, ensuring stability and repeatability throughout the process. A local shield nozzle allows printing of reactive materials without requiring a full inert gas enclosure, simplifying setup and speeding delivery.

ABLASER extends the portfolio into laser micromachining applications. The system uses proprietary optical head technology combined with a prism rotator to perform helical machining processes. According to the company, ABLASER can drill micro-holes as small as ⌀27 μm in materials including silicon, SiC, and ceramics while avoiding thermal distortion. The platform supports multiple hole geometries, including straight holes, forward taper, reverse taper, and hand-drum-shaped profiles.

BOND MEISTER addresses wafer bonding for semiconductor manufacturing and MEMS production. Surface activation bonding inside a high-vacuum chamber enables wafers to join at room temperature, eliminating thermal stress and distortion. This process allows bonding of dissimilar semiconductor materials such as gallium nitride (GaN), gallium arsenide (GaAs), and silicon.

Three configurations are available: MWB-04/06-R for research, prototyping, and small to medium production; MWB-04/06/08-AX for higher-throughput production using automated cassette-to-cassette operation; and MWB-08/12-ST designed for bonding wafers up to 300 mm for high-volume manufacturing. Systems in the Advanced Manufacturing Technologies portfolio are available through NIDEC Machine Tool America and supported by the company’s North American sales and service network.

Rebranding reflects broader precision manufacturing portfolio strategies

ATLIX emerged from TRUMPF’s divestment of its additive manufacturing division, covering its laser metal fusion (LMF) and powder bed fusion (PBF/LPBF) operations, to private equity fund LEO III, managed by Munich-based DUBAG Group. Following the carve-out, the newly independent company rebranded from the TruPrint identity and announced two new industrial metal 3D printing systems, the TruPrint 5000 and TruPrint 3000, focused on higher-throughput serial production. Both machines integrate with TruTops Print data-preparation software designed to reduce file size and accelerate data transfer between design and build preparation, reflecting continued efforts to position metal 3D printing systems for serial production.

AltForm represents another restructuring within the precision manufacturing sector. Formerly known as Prima Additive, the company adopted its new identity after a majority acquisition by Sodick Co., Ltd., a Japanese manufacturer of precision machining systems. AltForm’s scope now extends beyond metal additive manufacturing into a wider portfolio of laser-based production technologies. Its equipment lineup includes LPBF and DED systems alongside remote laser welding, laser hardening, and high-speed surface treatments. At Formnext 2025, the company introduced Print 300 and Print 400 Laser PBF systems featuring modular build chambers, coordinated multi-laser operation, and improved gas-flow stability. A ZENIT robotic cell configured for Wire DED will also be demonstrated, designed to support multiple laser processes within a single automated production platform.

ATLIX TruPrint 5000 metal 3D printer. Photo via ATLIX.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured image shows NIDEC Advanced Manufacturing Technologies Lineup. Image via NIDEC.