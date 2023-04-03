Nexa3D acquires XYZ Printing tech, adding new SLS technology to their portfolio

US-based high speed resin 3D printer manufacturer Nexa3D has completed the acquisition of Taiwanese 3D printer manufacturer XYZ Printing’s SLS business for an undisclosed fee.

As part of the deal, Nexa3D will obtain all XYZ technology, distribution, and service offerings, incorporating XYZ’s popular MfgPro230 xS and MfgPro236 xS printers into their growing powder bed product portfolio.

Announcing the deal on their website, Nexa3D claim that “Over the past five years XYZ Printing technology has been successfully adopted by a wide range of customers, building a reputation for high-performance, high-speed printing with outstanding reliability.”

Moreover, Oscar Klassen, CEO of nylon 3D printing service provider JawsTec, commented that “Our XYZ SLS machines offer something others do not, the ability to use end-of-life powder from our EOS and HP MJF machines for high-quality SLS parts.” Therefore, it is hoped that this acquisition will further expand affordable access to SLS printing technology to Nexa3D’s combined customer base.

The Nexa3D and XYZ Printing Logos. Image via Nexa3D.

How this SLS technology benefits Nexa3D

The MfgPro230 xS and MfgPro236 xS printers, acquired by Nexa3D in this deal, can produce components that possess tough mechanical and thermal properties. Indeed, both systems are compatible with a large range of nylon powders and use an open material platform, thus making them ideal for high temperature applications. What’s more, both machines work with a range of materials including PA11, PA12, PBT and also TPU88 and TPU75. Both printers’ compatibility with titanium and steel cold metal fusion materials further adds to their versatility.

The MfgPro230 in particular has been highlighted by Nexa3D as the “platform of choice” for producing 3D printed components with tough and durable properties. This sentiment is echoed by Klassen, who has praised the 230’s operational sustainability and “22-hour build cycle that only requires a 2-hour cooling cycle with zero negative effect on part accuracy or surface quality.” The model also boasts a 30 watt laser and 24-hour cycle speed, which Nexa claims makes it the “best entry-level printer for thermoplastic part production” on the market.

Similarly, the MfgPro236 offers a 21-hour cycle speed, 60 watt laser, and 0.2mm accuracy. Able to produce 3D printed parts that possess tough, mechanical, and thermal properties, this SLS system also includes an affordable open powder bed portfolio. So much so, as part of the announcement, Nexa billed the 236 as being the “best value for professional users looking for an affordable but powerful selective laser sintering solution.”

The MfgPro230 xS. Image via XYZprinting.

Nexa3D’s growing AM portfolio

This acquisition marks the latest additions into Nexa3D’s growing 3D printer portfolio. Over the past few years Nexa has certainly built up a range of AM machines, with the firm’s flagship NXE400 offering industrial resin 3D printing capabilities with a substantial 17L build volume. Nexa has also recently added a new ultra fast high volume Quantum Laser Sintering platform, the QLS 820, into its portfolio. Unveiled during last year’s 2022 IMTS Trade Show, the 820 has a print speed of 8 liters per hour and up to 20% packing density, with Nexa calling it the “industry’s fastest SLS 3D printer.”

The release of the QLS 820 followed the 2021 unveiling of the firm’s first desktop 3D printer, the XiP. Based on the company’s proprietary lubricant sublayer photo-curling (LSPc) technology, the XiP system is designed to combine high throughput with a small footprint for production-grade applications in automotive, medical, engineering machinery, and aerospace. “The XiP will allow a wide range of users to create at the speed of thought – turning their ideas into products more quickly,” commented Nexa3D Co-Founder and CEO Avi Reichental.

The Nexa3D XiP 3D printer. Image via Nexa3D.

Recent acquisitions within the AM industry

Nexa’s purchase of XYZ’s SLS portfolio reflects a broader trend of investment and acquisition within additive manufacturing. For instance, earlier this month, private equity firm CORE Industrial Partners completed the acquisition of on-demand manufacturing service provider Phoenix Proto Technologies, adding established injection molding and CNC machining services to their repertoire.

This deal marked CORE’s latest move to grow their AM portfolio, the company having invested $700 million into lower middle-market manufacturing, industrial technology, and industrial service businesses throughout the United States. Indeed, following the purchase of AM service specialist FATHOM in 2019, the investment firm outlined their ambition to build one of the “largest global additive manufacturing companies.”

Elsewhere, Israeli 3D electronics printer manufacturer Nano Dimension recently launched a failed attempt at acquiring leading 3D printer manufacturer Stratasys for $1.1 billion. The unsolicited takeover bid was unanimously rejected by the Stratasys Board of Directors, who viewed the offer of $18.00 per share in cash as significantly undervaluing the company. Nano has now increased its offer to $19.55 a share for Stratasys.

Featured image shows the MfgPro236 xS 3D printer. Image via XYZprinting.