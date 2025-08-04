New York Renews 10-Year Funding for RIT’s AMPrint Center

Private university Rochester Institute of Technology’s (RIT) AMPrint Center has received a 10-year contract renewal from New York state to continue research and development in additive manufacturing. The funding—structured in two five-year phases with an initial $5 million allocation—will support work on 3D printing processes, materials, and applications, as well as industry partnerships and workforce training.

AMPrint Objectives and Mission

Established in 2015, the AMPrint Center focuses on positioning New York as a competitive player in additive manufacturing by supporting collaborative efforts across industry, academia, and government. The center has contributed to regional economic development by supporting emerging startups and developing technologies that enhance the use of high-performance materials—such as metals and carbon fiber composites—in additive manufacturing applications.

AMPrint Center. Photo via Rochester Institute of Technology.

“The AMPrint Center is helping to breathe new life into this region’s world-renowned printing industry by applying its expertise to the rapidly growing 3D printing universe,” said Denis Cormier, director of the AMPrint Center.

One notable collaboration is with Rochester-based 3D printer manufacturer Impossible Objects, which recently installed its CBAM-25 system at the AMPrint Center. Marketed as one of the fastest carbon fiber 3D printers currently available, the system is being used in projects requiring lightweight, high-strength components, including applications in aerospace and electronics. For instance, its printing process is expected to reduce production time and cost for custom-made carrier boards used in printed circuit board manufacturing.

Technology Development Initiatives

The center is also involved in the development of a new metal 3D printing method that operates similarly to inkjet printing, using molten metal as the “ink.” Funded through a $3 million Future Manufacturing Research grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the project aims to improve the printing speed and expand the range of printable metals. The technology is targeted for commercial viability within the next five years and is being explored for its potential to support localized, on-demand manufacturing of metal components.

Educational and Prototyping Resources

AMPrint’s facilities also serve as a platform for education and workforce development. The center offers undergraduate and graduate-level courses that cover a spectrum of additive manufacturing topics, including introductory principles, personalized applications, and specialized metal and composite printing. These programs are supported by access to industrial-grade equipment and opportunities for research or internships with AMPrint’s corporate and academic partners.

The center also provides companies with access to equipment for prototyping and testing. Current projects include the development of a 3D printer capable of producing full-color customized dentures, as well as a collaboration with Alfred University to create 3D printed glass structures that can endure a wide range of temperatures without fracturing.

Government-Supported Investments in Additive Manufacturing

RIT’s AMPrint Center is among several government-supported programs advancing 3D printing technology. For instance, Texas A&M University, a Public Research Institution, recently secured $1.6 million in funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop a new system that accelerates the assessment of quality and durability in 3D printed parts. As part of DARPA’s SURGE program, grantees are challenged to reduce evaluation times from 18 months to just three days, while simplifying the process to run on a standard laptop. This initiative aims to facilitate wider adoption of additive manufacturing within the Department of Defense and is expected to save millions of dollars.

Similarly, UK-based alloy design firm Alloyed raised £37 million in a Series B funding round led by the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), a government-affiliated financial institution and Japanese investment firm SPARX. The Oxford University spinout will use its new capital to expand its material manufacturing facilities in Abingdon, UK, and Seattle, USA. It also plans to accelerate the development of its digital alloy design platforms and enhance the Alloyed product line.

