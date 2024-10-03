New York Launches $200 Million Workforce Initiative to Support Advanced Manufacturing

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the One Network for Regional Advanced Manufacturing Partnerships (ON-RAMP), a $200 million initiative designed to bolster New York’s advanced manufacturing workforce. This program will establish four workforce training hubs across Upstate New York, addressing the demand for skilled labor in industries such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. The first center will be based in Syracuse.

ON-RAMP aims to bridge the gap between job training and the growing labor requirements of sectors like semiconductor manufacturing, which has seen unprecedented growth in New York. By integrating industry partners, academic institutions, and community organizations, The initiative offers targeted, skills-based training to prepare workers for high-demand careers. This program, managed by Empire State Development (ESD), will focus on both entry-level and mid-skill workers, ensuring long-term sustainable employment.

According to ESD CEO Hope Knight, the program will “ensure that job creation translates into equitable prosperity in communities.” State Senator Sean Ryan added, “New York is home to a growing advanced manufacturing industry and we must ensure that we have the workforce needed to fill these good-paying jobs. Job training for these workers will ensure New York continues to move our economy forward and keep up our efforts to attract established businesses and start-ups from around the world.”

Governor Hochul has consistently positioned New York as a leader in the semiconductor industry, with previous legislation like the Green CHIPS Act and a $45 million investment in the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion. Additionally, a $10 billion public-private partnership announced in 2023 seeks to create a cutting-edge semiconductor research hub in Albany.

Governor Hochul delivers remarks at Business Council of NYS Annual Meeting. Photo Via Darren McGee/ Office of Governor Kathy Hochul.

Additive Manufacturing Initiatives in Emerging and Established Markets

Globally, regions are investing in additive manufacturing to boost economic growth and technological innovation. Berlin is striving to become a European hub for 3D printing and additive manufacturing. The city hosts a growing ecosystem of startups, research institutions, and established firms dedicated to these technologies. Berlin Partner for Business and Technology reports that efforts are underway to enhance collaboration between industry and academia to accelerate innovation and commercialization. However, some industry observers suggest that other German regions more associated with manufacturing or the AM industry have a stronger claim to this title. For example, Munich due to nearby EOS GmbH, a leader in industrial 3D printing solutions specializing in metal and polymer additive manufacturing, and the nearby Alpine Cluster.

The United Kingdom has also developed a strategic approach to integrate additive manufacturing into its industrial landscape. In 2018, Additive Manufacturing UK published the “UK Additive Manufacturing National Strategy 2018-25,” outlining a roadmap for adopting 3D printing technologies across various sectors. The plan emphasizes the potential of additive manufacturing to enhance productivity, enable customization, and create new business models. Key objectives include fostering research and development, promoting industry standards, and cultivating a skilled workforce to support advanced manufacturing. Recent government reports highlight the role of 3D printing in strengthening supply chain resilience, particularly amid global challenges. AM UK does ongoing work to advance additive in the country.

In the United States, America Makes serves as the national accelerator for additive manufacturing and 3D printing technologies. Established in 2012 under Manufacturing USA, it operates as a public-private partnership uniting industry leaders, academic institutions, non-profits, and government agencies. Its mission is to advance the adoption of additive manufacturing to strengthen the nation’s manufacturing sector. By focusing on technology development, workforce education, and industry standards, America Makes addresses technological challenges and aims to close the skills gap in advanced manufacturing.

Additive Manufacturing UK National Strategy 2018-25. Photo by Michael Petch.

What will the future of 3D printing look like?

Which recent trends are driving the 3D printing industry, as highlighted by experts?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Stay connected with the latest in 3D printing by following us on Twitter and Facebook, and don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry YouTube channel for more exclusive content.