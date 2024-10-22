New UltiMaker Makerbot Sketch Sprint 3D printer, technical specifications and pricing

Netherlands-based 3D printer manufacturer UltiMaker has introduced its MakerBot Sketch Sprint FDM 3D printer, designed to enhance the educational experience.

Part of the Sketch 3D printer series, Sketch Sprint aims to make hands-on learning projects more efficient and engaging for both students and educators. Offering print speeds up to five times faster than typical desktop 3D printers, the Sketch Sprint allows teachers to optimize their class time by quickly turning designs into tangible models.

This high-speed capability enables students to take part in more interactive and creative projects without long waiting times. Despite its rapid output, the printer maintains accuracy and detail, thanks to features like a heated build plate, mesh leveling, and vibration control, ensuring consistent, high-quality results in each print.

Ultimaker is offering two packages for the MakerBot Sketch Sprint. Priced at $2,399, the single-printer option works for smaller classroom projects, providing 5 student certification seats, 1 educator seat, and a 649 inch3 build volume.

At $3,998, the Sketch Sprint Classroom package includes two printers, 10 student seats, and 2 educator seats, and doubles the build volume to 1,299 inch3, making it ideal for larger setups. According to the company, shipping is scheduled to begin in November 2024.

“For more than 10 years, we have been dedicated to working closely with educators to create tools and resources necessary to successfully use 3D printing with their students,” said Andrea Zermeño, Marketing Education Manager, UltiMaker. “Our commitment has fostered exciting and fun learning experiences that ignite creativity, improve critical thinking skills, and empower students with confidence in the classroom and in their careers.”

Ultimaker’s MakerBot Sketch Sprint. Image via UltiMaker.

Efficient classroom workflows with MakerBot Sketch Sprint

According to UltiMaker, Sketch Sprint is integrated with UltiMaker’s Digital Factory platform, a comprehensive tool that simplifies 3D print management in classrooms. Educators can oversee multiple printers, queue print jobs, and easily manage submissions from various devices, all through a centralized interface.

Additionally, the newly introduced Cura Cloud enables teachers to perform slicing directly through the cloud, reducing the need for specialized desktop software. This makes transitioning from digital design to physical print smoother and more efficient. Compatibility with the latest Cura desktop version ensures advanced slicing capabilities are also readily available.

To meet strict safety standards, the Sketch Sprint has undergone independent testing and received Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certification. With built-in HEPA and carbon filtration and a fully enclosed design, the printer minimizes emissions, ensuring it’s safe for classroom use.

Additional security features, such as a digital PIN for authorized access, add another layer of protection. The printer supports clean, low-emission printing with its PLA and Tough PLA filament options, and educators receive industry-standard resources to support safe 3D printing practices.

To further support educators, UltiMaker is also providing a wealth of resources, including over 600 lesson plans, curriculum-aligned training programs, design thinking courses, and professional development opportunities. Teachers can access tutorials, funding guides, and an active online community to help integrate 3D printing into their lesson plans effectively.

Students display 3D printed projects. Photo via UltiMaker.

Technical specifications of MakerBot Sketch Sprint 3D printer

Print Technology Fused Deposition Modelling Build Volume 220mm x 220mm x 220mm;

(8.66 x 8.66 x 8.66 inches) Layer Resolution 200 microns;

Print mode tuned for 200 microns Material Diameter 1.75 mm Material Compatibility MakerBot PLA;

MakerBot Tough PLA Extruder Compatibility MakerBot Sketch Extruder Nozzle Diameter 0.4 mm (0.015 inches) Print File Type .MAKERBOT Ambient Operating Temperature 15­-30°C (59-86°F) Storage Temperature 0­-55°C (32-­131°F) Product Dimensions 452mm (H) x 400mm (W) x 466mm (D);

17.8in (H) x 15.8in (W) x 18.3in (D) Shipping Box 675mm (H) x 569mm (W) x 591mm (D); 26.57in (H) x 22.4in (W) X 23.27in (D) Product Weight 22.26 kg (51.15 lb) Shipping Weight 22.26kg (49 lb) Build Surface Flat surface Build Plate Leveling Heated with removable flexible build surface Safety Fully enclosed, HEPA and Carbon Filters, UL, CE, FCC, IEC/ EN/ UL60950-1, IEC/ EN/UL 62368-1 Software Bundle Digital Factory, Cura 5.9 Supported File Types MakerBot (.makerbot), STL (.stl) Operating Systems Windows (7, 10)Mac OS X (10.12+) Chromebooks

Note: Does not support Mac Catalina

Power Requirements 100-­240 V, 50-60 HZ2.7-1.3A Connectivity USB, Wi­fi Camera resolution 2 megapixels

