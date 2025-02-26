New sustainable supply chain approach for tantalum implants by Croom Medical and GAM

Ireland-based Croom Medical and US-based tantalum products supplier Global Advanced Metals (GAM) have developed a closed-loop supply chain approach to expand the use of tantalum in 3D printing.

By tackling the material’s processing challenges and making its use more sustainable, the two companies are ensuring a steady, recyclable supply of tantalum powder for medical applications. Their process relies on Colibrium Additive’s M2 laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology to improve printing efficiency, making tantalum a more practical option for 3D printed implants.

Adding to that, Croom Medical has introduced the M2 platform for tantalum under its contract manufacturing model, as several customers are already in the prototyping phase.

“We invest continuously in research and innovation to push the boundaries of medical device manufacturing. Although it is rare for a contract manufacturing firm to do this, our investment in future technologies underscores our commitment to innovation. The advantage of the collaboration with GAM is that by harnessing our combined strengths and resources, we can deliver solutions that precisely address the specific needs of our OEM customers,” Dr. Shane Keaveney, R&D Manager at Croom Medical.

Croom Medical’s Additive Manufacturing Engineer operating Colibrium Additive’s M2 Series 5 L-PBF printer. Photo via Croom Medical.

Tantalum for medical implants

According to the company, tantalum has long been a trusted material in the medical field, valued for its biocompatibility, corrosion resistance, and mechanical strength. This material is commonly used in surgical implants such as staples, dental fixtures, and joint replacements.

Its ability to support bone growth and fuse with the body reduces risks like toxicity, bone resorption, and implant loosening, issues that can compromise long-term outcomes in orthopedic procedures. One example from 2017 includes an 84-year-old osteoarthritis patient receiving a 3D printed tantalum knee implant, according to Chongqing News.

Conducted at the First Affiliated Hospital in Chongqing, the surgery was led by Professor Yang Liu as part of the nation’s Key Technologies R&D Program. The implant was custom-made using patient scan data, designed with porosity to encourage bone growth. Surgeons aimed to expedite recovery and reduce complications, with post-surgery images showing the patient standing with a support splint.

A year after that, GAM worked with LPW Technology to refine tantalum powders for PBF 3D printing. At the time, tantalum was deemed valuable in medical implants and high-stress applications but remained challenging to process. Through this collaboration, LPW’s expertise helped improve processing accuracy and expand the use of refractory metals in 3D printing.

Making tantalum implants viable

Now, compared to materials like titanium and cobalt-chromium, tantalum has proven more difficult to process, limiting its widespread use despite its advantages in medical applications.

Croom Medical and GAM are working to change that. Their closed-loop approach recycles used tantalum powder, ensuring a steady supply while reducing waste and production costs.

After 3D printing, leftover powder from Croom Medical is returned to GAM, where it undergoes refining and reprocessing before re-entering the manufacturing cycle. By creating a more sustainable supply chain, the partnership is making tantalum a more viable option for advanced medical manufacturing.

Notably, GAM’s Pennsylvania facility produces ultra-pure, spherical tantalum powder, supplying the raw material needed for high-precision manufacturing. Meanwhile, Croom Medical has produced 60,000+ devices.

Through this latest initiative, the company aims to continue expanding its work with patient-specific implants, adding tantalum to its existing portfolio of titanium, cobalt-chromium, and stainless steel.

Acetabular cup made with tantalum. Photo via Croom Medical.

“The intrinsic purity and properties of tantalum have a wonderful fit for next-generation implants, and we feel that Croom Medical is the company with the right balance of experience, capability, and long-established customer relationships to bring this to market,” said, Dr. Keaveney.

A critical part of this effort is the Colibrium Additive M2 LPBF 3D printer, which aids in producing intricate, porous structures making it ideal for implants that need to integrate with bone.

Built for consistency at scale, the system ensures that each component meets strict regulatory and performance standards. Its capabilities also extend beyond the medical sector, with aerospace industries benefiting from its ability to manufacture lightweight, high-strength components.

