New SUNLU AMS Lite Heater Keeps Filament Dry for Better Print Quality

A twelve-hour overnight print can turn out fine, or it can come back stringy and inconsistent with no change to the slicer settings that would explain why. The usual cause is moisture. A spool left in an open holder for a few humid days absorbs enough water to compromise a print without giving any warning beforehand.

Anyone running a multi-material AMS setup over time has seen this, especially with more moisture-sensitive materials such as nylon and PETG, though even PLA can degrade after prolonged moisture exposure. The standard fix, drying the spool separately, works in principle but rarely fits real workflows, since it means pausing an active queue or planning a drying cycle a day in advance.

This is the problem Chinese 3D printing technology firm SUNLU built the AMS Lite Heater to solve. The device is a hardware upgrade for the Bambu Lab AMS Lite, due out July 20, 2026, and its core idea is to let the AMS Lite dry filament and print at the same time, so users are no longer choosing between the two.

Engineering Consistent Filament Drying

The mechanism behind that claim starts with how air moves through the chamber. The unit uses a dual-airflow channel design that distributes heated air more evenly through the chamber, a detail that matters more in practice than it suggests on a spec sheet.

Dryers using single-channel or single-sided heating systems can suffer from uneven heat distribution, creating hotter and cooler zones across the spool, so one section of filament ends up over-dried while another remains underdone. Distributing airflow evenly addresses a failure mode that shows up in the finished part, not just in a temperature reading.

SUNLU AMS Lite Heater paired with a Bambu Lab printer, listing its six key features. Image via SUNLU.

That same attention to consistency carries into how the system manages moisture once it has been pulled from the filament. A built-in vent actively expels moist air during operation, and a humidity sensor lets the operator set a threshold and step away from the process entirely. Humidity levels can rise during storage or between print cycles, and the system begins drying automatically when preset humidity thresholds are exceeded.

That automation is a genuine convenience for anyone unwilling to monitor humidity manually between prints, though it is worth noting that automatic thresholds still benefit from periodic review rather than a single set-and-forget adjustment, since ambient humidity conditions can vary significantly across operating environments.

Material Compatibility and Safety

How much of that drying capacity a given user needs depends largely on what they print. Maximum drying temperature is 70°C, sufficient for PLA and PETG and within usable range for ABS, ASA, PA, and PC.

That ceiling is the meaningful line between a device suited to casual PLA work and one capable of supporting the engineering-grade filaments used in more demanding applications. For casual PLA users, the benefits may center more on convenience and workflow efficiency. For operators working in nylon or polycarbonate, the drying capability becomes a much more significant advantage.

Running a heating element for extended, often unattended stretches raises an obvious question of safety. SUNLU addresses it through layered monitoring rather than a single cutoff, combining door-open detection, temperature monitoring, and multiple integrated safety protections, a practical design for overnight operation.

SUNLU’s 13th anniversary campaign graphic, featuring filament, balloons, and the AMS Lite Heater, with a $130,000 prize pool. Image via SUNLU.

Timed to SUNLU’s 13th anniversary, the idea is that drying should be part of how the 3D printer runs rather than a separate task. The company is backing that push with an anniversary campaign offering filament and hardware giveaways to its user community, along with an expansion of its US manufacturing footprint to shorten delivery times for North American customers.

The AMS Lite Heater goes live July 20 at 07:00 UTC. Further pricing and availability details have not yet been disclosed by SUNLU. For anyone who has dried spools by hand or just lived with the occasional stringy print, it targets a problem most AMS Lite owners have already run into.

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Featured image shows close-up render of the SUNLU AMS Lite Heater connected to a Bambu Lab 3D printer. Image via SUNLU.