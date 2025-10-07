New spider-like robot ‘Charlotte’ can 3D print a house in 24 hours

Australian robotics engineering startup Crest Robotics and Earthbuilt Technology have developed a semi-autonomous robot named Charlotte that blends robotics and 3D printing to build structures directly from raw materials.

The developers say it is designed to speed up construction, lower costs, and reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional building methods.

A prototype of Charlotte was unveiled at the 76th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney, one of the world’s largest gatherings of space researchers and industry representatives. The robot is still in development, but the team behind it expects it to be operational soon.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the project has already received support from the New South Wales Government through its Space+ program, which funds innovation that links space research and advanced manufacturing. It is also capable of 3D printing a 200 sq. m sized house in about 24 hours.

Charlotte is a semi-autonomous robot that combines robotics with 3D printing. Photo via Crest Robotics and Earthbuilt Technology.

Streamlining modern building with automation

Charlotte moves around a construction site by positioning itself over walls and printing each layer of a structure as it goes. Its design, inspired by the movement of spiders, allows it to work freely in different environments without needing scaffolding or fixed assembly systems. In practice, it functions as a mobile 3D printer, turning raw materials straight into finished walls and other structural parts directly on site.

The system combines several stages of conventional construction such as manufacturing, transport, and assembly into one continuous automated process. By cutting out prefabrication and reducing reliance on heavy machinery, it aims to use less energy, generate less waste, and lower overall costs.

The developers estimate that Charlotte can work at a rate equal to more than 100 bricklayers, potentially transforming the speed and efficiency of modern construction while maintaining precision and consistency.

The team behind the robot sees it as a potential solution to some of the construction industry’s most pressing challenges, including labour shortages, slow productivity, and the environmental impact of current building methods. They believe automation can modernise the field by handling repetitive or hazardous work, improving on-site safety, and giving skilled workers more time to focus on complex design and management tasks.

Researchers at the University of Sydney pointed out that robotics could ease labour constraints and shorten construction timelines. By automating physically demanding and high-risk tasks, smaller teams could take on larger projects, reducing delays and improving efficiency overall.

Although Charlotte’s main focus is on construction here on Earth, its developers are also looking further ahead. They are exploring how future versions of the robot could one day help build habitats and infrastructure on the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program, which plans to return astronauts to the lunar surface later this decade.

The team believes that advancing technology for such extreme conditions could also lead to faster, safer, and more sustainable construction back on Earth.

Charlotte’s developers are aiming for the robot to be used to further lunar exploration. AI-powered image via Crest Robotics and Earthbuilt Technology.

Solving Australia’s housing crisis

In Australia, population growth and record migration have outpaced supply, while regulatory delays and low construction productivity have further strained the market, pushing government and industry to seek scalable solutions like 3D printing.

Earlier this year, Contec Australia introduced Western Australia’s first multi-story 3D printed building in Tapping, Perth, using a 3D printing robot from Dutch firm CyBe Construction. After a two-week training, Contec’s team printed all 15 walls of the 155 m² house in 10.5 hours and completed the second-floor walls in 18 hours, all without protective tents despite 42 °C heat.

The project demonstrated rapid, cost-efficient, and labor-supportive construction, addressing workforce shortages and sustainability goals. Founded in 2023 by builder Mark D’Alessandro, Contec planned to expand its 3D printer fleet by 2025 for broader residential and commercial applications statewide.

In July, Australian concrete 3D printing firm Contour3D completed Genesis duplex in Sydney that merged large-scale 3D printed concrete with lightweight modular construction. Using its OPUS 3D printer, developed by sister company C3D, the team produced over 1,300 m² of wall surface with 140 tonnes of its proprietary ContourCrete mix, printed at a steady 1.3 tonnes per hour.

The concrete reached a compressive strength of 56 MPa within 28 days, enabling complex curved designs. Built from Versiclad structural insulated panels, the upper floor was installed in just over two days, boosting energy efficiency, reducing waste, and showcasing a faster, more sustainable approach to housing.

