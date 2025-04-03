New Sinterit SUZY SLS 3D Printer: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Polish 3D printer manufacturer Sinterit has introduced SUZY, a compact Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) 3D printer designed to deliver high-resolution prints with consistency and efficiency.

Engineered for precision, SUZY offers a layer height of 0.075 mm (0.003 in) on the Z-axis, aimed at producing intricate geometries and complex features that can be challenging to achieve with other methods. This fine resolution caters to applications requiring high detail, such as small-scale prototypes, functional components, and detailed end-use parts, setting a high standard for detail in the compact SLS market.

The manufacturer has invited potential users to request a free sample print, offering a straightforward way for customers to evaluate SUZY’s performance for themselves.

SUZY SLS 3D printer. Image via Sinterit.

High-resolution printing with PA12 compatibility

Optimized for PA12 Industrial, a widely used material in SLS technology, SUZY operates within a controlled environment to promote consistent print quality, minimize powder waste, and ensure robust mechanical properties in printed parts.

PA12 Industrial is known for its durability, chemical resistance, and mechanical strength, making it suitable for producing parts that require both functional performance and reliability. This combination of efficiency, durability, and repeatability supports its use in various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

SUZY also aims to balance performance and practicality. With a printing speed of up to 20 mm/h (0.79 in/h) and a relatively large build volume, it delivers capabilities comparable to industrial-grade systems while maintaining a compact footprint.

Its speed and capacity are intended to facilitate rapid prototyping and small-batch production, which could appeal to businesses seeking high-quality SLS printing without substantial financial investment.

The 3D printer’s compatibility with modern factory systems through API connectivity allows for remote monitoring and control, which aligns with Industry 4.0 standards. This approach could streamline workflows for companies aiming to automate their production processes or enhance scalability.

Additionally, compliance with these standards may assist businesses in applying for European Union (EU) funding, where digitalization and smart manufacturing are often prioritized.

Safety considerations have also been factored into SUZY’s design, especially when working with PA12 Industrial powder. Its construction aims to minimize powder exposure, contributing to a user-friendly and clean working environment.

Despite its compact size, the Performance Set requires less than 2m² of workspace, potentially appealing to users with limited operational space.

As a successor to its Lisa 3D printer, Sinterit has described SUZY’s printing capabilities as a result of extensive testing and refinement, emphasizing its ability to address complex shapes and demanding design requirements.

Part 3D printed on SUZY. Photo via Sinterit.

Technical specifications and pricing

The new SUZY SLS 3D printer is priced at Starting at just €17,590 (approx. $19,490). For more details, interested customers can visit the website or contact the company, here.

Dimensions 650 x 610 x 1200 mm, 25.6 × 24.0 x 47.2 in Weight 150 kg, 330.7 lbs Max size of print diagonally 398 mm, 15.7 in Max print volume PA: 130 x 180 x 330 mm, 5.1×6.7×13.3 in Layer height 0.075 mm, 0.003 in Build Speed up to 20 mm/h, 0.79 in/h Laser type IR Fiber Coupled Diode Laser, 30(W); λ = 976 ± 3 (nm) rated to > 30,000 hrs Laser scanner type Galvo Software Sinterit Studio Supported file types STL, 3MF, OBJ, 3DS, FBX, DAE OS compatibility Microsoft Windows 10 or higher Operating voltage 230 (V) AC, 50/60 (Hz), 7.5 (A) or 100-120 (V) AC, 50/60 (Hz), 15 (A) Average power consumption 0.85 (kW) Max power consumption 1.65 (kW)

Featured image shows the SUZY SLS 3D printer. Image via Sinterit.