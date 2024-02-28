New Sceoan Tech Windstorm 3D printer: Technical specifications and pricing

3D printing company Shenzhen Shuoan Technology (Sceoan Tech) has introduced its latest Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printer, dubbed Windstorm S1.

Constructed with an all-aluminum alloy body, the Windstorm S1 offers enhanced stability and durability, alongside reduced weight for improved handling. Its integrated cable design serves to simplify both setup and maintenance, ensuring users benefit from a tidy workspace. Notably, the Windstorm S1 boasts a printing speed of up to 500mm/s, exceeding that of traditional printers and potentially enhancing production efficiency, says the company.

“This new 3D printer will bring more choices and convenience to users,” said Ouyang ZeFeng, Sceoan Tech’s CEO. “We are committed to providing high-quality, high-performance 3D printing solutions that allow greater creative freedom.”

The Windstorm S1 FDM 3D printer. Image via Sceoan Tech.

Key features of the Windstorm S1 3D printer

Windstorm S1’s printing size of 220mm x 220mm x 250mm ensures users can produce quality prints suitable for various applications. Additionally, with positioning accuracy reaching 0.05mm on the X and Y axes and 0.01mm on the Z axis, the printer guarantees precision and accuracy in printed parts. The integration of Sunken heating bed technology further contributes to a stable and reliable printing environment, promising users an unparalleled printing experience.

With a focus on user-friendliness, the Windstorm S1 is aimed at both novices and seasoned users, boasting a compact and intuitive interface. Its compatibility with various printing materials, such as PLA, ABS, Flexible PLA, PETG, PVA, and HIPS, ensures it meets a broad spectrum of user requirements. Simplifying maintenance tasks, the Windstorm S1 features a drawer-style electrical box, allowing convenient access to internal components for servicing or replacement. This design feature streamlines upkeep procedures, improving the overall user experience.

“We are very excited and proud to introduce the Windstorm S1 with an all-aluminum integrated body. The introduction of this product will further advance the development of 3D printing technology and provide users with more convenient and efficient solutions,” added ZeFeng.

Technical specifications and pricing of the Windstorm S1 3D printer

Product name Windstorm S1 Maximum nozzle temperature 260°C Printing size 220 x 220 x 250mm Heating power 60W Z-axis structure Dual Z-axis structure Power 400W X, Y, Z axis positioning accuracy 0.05mm, 0.05mm, 0.1mm Wide voltage YES Advice printing speed 60-350mm/s Language Chinese/English Max printing speed 500mm/s Supported slicing software YES Printing platform type DC heating bed File formats G-Code, STL Extruder Direct Extruder Print connection method USB, TF Card, USB Stick Extruder model Double gears Extruder Support filaments PLA, ABS, Flexible PLA, PETG, PVA, HIPS Maximum heating bed temperature 130°C Product Weight 12.7kg Printing platform parameters 250W, 24V Package Weight 14.5kg Auto leveling YES Product Size

(L x W x H) 450 x 346 x 720mm Nozzle diameter 0.4mm (original) Package Size

(L x W x H) 520 x 410 x 350mm

