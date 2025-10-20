New Research to Produce Zirconia Dental Restorations Faster

Researchers at the University of Texas at Dallas (UT Dallas) have developed a technique enabling dentists to 3D print permanent zirconia crowns and other restorations within hours instead of days.

Published in the Ceramics International journal, the method focuses on accelerating one of the most time-consuming parts of the process known as debinding, which removes the resin binder that holds zirconia particles together during printing. Traditionally, this stage can take up to 100 hours because the resin must be burned away gradually to prevent cracks.

Supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and U.S. Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the team’s approach reduces that time to under half an hour. The project has received a $550,000 award (grant 2431684) from the NSF’s Partnerships for Innovation – Technology Translation program to support commercialization.

Alongside UT Dallas, efforts also came from Pan-AM Dental Laboratory, 3DCeram Sinto, and Dr. Amirali Zandinejad, an Arlington-based prosthodontist, and former Associate Professor at the Texas A&M University College of Dentistry.

A finished dental crown created by the UT Dallas researchers’ technology. Photo via UT Dallas.

Faster turnaround for zirconia dental restorations

Zirconia is one of the strongest materials used in dental restorations, commonly applied in crowns, bridges, and veneers. However, same-day crowns currently produced through 3D printing are typically made from resin-based ceramics that are less durable.

These can also be made within a day through milling, a subtractive technique that carves the crown from a solid block of zirconia. But this process limits design flexibility and can cause micro-cracks during fabrication.

By using porous graphite capable of reaching temperatures above 2,550 °F and combining it with a vacuum system, the researchers found that gases released during heating could escape safely, preventing fractures that have previously limited 3D printed zirconia restorations.

After debinding, the printed crown undergoes sintering, a high-temperature step that fuses zirconia particles into a dense, solid form suitable for permanent dental work. According to the researchers, the shortened processing time could allow a dentist to print and fit a zirconia crown during a single appointment using in-office equipment.

Dr. Majid Minary, who led the project and is a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at UT Dallas, identified the lengthy debinding stage as the main obstacle to same-day zirconia printing. He said the new process combines heat transfer and vacuum-based systems that enable gases to escape efficiently, removing the need for the multi-day burnout period.

The researchers note that the method still requires clinical testing and regulatory approval before it can be adopted in dental practices. If validated, the technique could streamline the production of customized, permanent zirconia restorations and change how dental materials are manufactured.

Speeding up dental restoration workflows

3D printing in dentistry has proven to reduce turnaround times before. For instance, Boston Micro Fabrication’s dental division UltraThineer reported the use of 3D printed, no-prep zirconia veneers to restore a 36-year-old patient with bruxism, overjet, discoloration, and anterior wear. Using digital smile design, sixteen ultra-thin veneers in shade BL3 were planned to improve alignment, symmetry, and brightness while preserving enamel.

The 4-hour procedure included careful cleaning, etching, silane treatment, and light-cured cementation to ensure strong adhesion and margin integrity. Following treatment, the patient received an occlusal guard and a sleep study referral. The case demonstrated how enamel preservation, occlusal control, and digital planning can deliver durable and natural aesthetic results.

In Europe, Austrian ceramic 3D printing firm Lithoz presented new progress on its lithium disilicate material developed with Ivoclar using IPS e.max powder to produce custom, large-scale dental restorations at LMT Lab Day Chicago last year.

Through its Lithography-based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) process, the company demonstrated 3D printed veneers as thin as 0.3 mm and translucent crowns that replicate natural teeth. One CeraFab System S65 Medical printer produced up to 50 restorations per run, or about 350 per day, with no material waste and efficiency roughly eight times higher than conventional techniques.

