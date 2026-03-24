New Research on 3D Printed Heart Attack Sensing Platform With 17 Cents Electrodes

Researchers from the University of Brighton and University of Strathclyde have developed an electrochemical sensor platform capable of detecting a heart attack protein biomarker in human blood serum.

Published in Analytical Chemistry, the study targets cardiac troponin I, a protein released into the bloodstream when heart muscle is damaged and the central biomarker in heart attack diagnosis. The platform uses electrodes fabricated on a FlashForge Creator Pro 2 3D printer and detected troponin I at 7.4 pg/mL in undiluted human serum, a concentration within the range considered clinically relevant for early detection.

Current hospital diagnostic pathways rely on laboratory-based tests that require sample transport, trained personnel, and dedicated equipment, with results typically taking several hours. The volume of chest pain presentations at emergency departments is rising, and only a fraction involve actual cardiac events. A faster, lower-cost test that reliably rules patients in or out would carry real clinical value.

The microelectrode platform developed for troponin I detection in human serum. Image via Niamh Docherty et al., Analytical Chemistry.

A Novel Approach to Electrode Design

The researchers built four electrode types by combining two conductive materials, carbon black (CB) and multiwalled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT), across two sizes, 1 mm and ~0.1 mm in diameter.

The smaller nanotube-based electrodes outperformed the others across every relevant metric, producing a stronger signal relative to background noise and moving charged particles to the electrode surface more efficiently. Although 0.1 mm is larger than what conventionally qualifies as a microelectrode, the electrodes behaved like one, a property the authors attribute to radial diffusion enabled by the reduced electrode size, and to the electrocatalytic characteristics of the nanotube composite material.

The testing procedure requires no chemical modification of the electrode surface, which has historically been one of the harder problems in electrochemical sensor development. Coating an electrode with antibodies introduces inconsistency, can slow down the electrical signal, and is difficult to replicate reliably at scale.

Instead, the protein detection happens away from the electrode entirely, inside the wells of a standard laboratory microplate. A capture antibody lining each well traps the troponin from the sample, and a second antibody, tagged with an enzyme, binds to the captured protein. That enzyme then converts a chemical substrate into an electrically active form, which the electrode detects by measuring the resulting current over 15 seconds.

In undiluted human serum under two-hour test conditions, the platform detected troponin I at 7.4 pg/mL. By comparison, a prior study by some of the same authors using thin gold film electrodes achieved 1,000 pg/mL under similar conditions. The threshold below which troponin I is considered normal in a healthy person sits at ~15 pg/mL, putting the sensitivity reported here within clinically relevant territory.

Schematic overview of 3D-printed miniature electrodes and off-electrode detection of cardiac troponin I. Image via Niamh Docherty et al., Analytical Chemistry.

Faster Results Without the Handling Errors

A practical problem emerged when testing larger numbers of samples. Moving electrodes between wells of the microplate by hand was slow and introduced signal noise from unintentional movement.

The team designed and 3D printed the Consistent Dipper on a Bambu Lab A1, a guided docking system that slots a three-electrode unit into each well at a fixed depth through a ratchet mechanism. It reduced measurement variability and cut the time between measurements from ~1 minute to ~5 seconds. The design files are publicly available on GitHub.

To explore whether the total testing time could be shortened, the researchers tested 15-minute incubation periods at 37°C with active mixing. This produced a detection limit of 85 pg/mL in undiluted serum within a total testing time of 1 hour. That concentration falls within the range associated with heart muscle injury in a heart attack, though above the 99th-percentile threshold used by high-sensitivity laboratory tests.

The protocol still depends on a 30-minute chemical conversion step inherent to the enzyme and substrate system used, which contributes to the overall testing time.

Reproducibility across three non-consecutive days was acceptable on two of three occasions. The third showed increased variability attributed to reagent degradation rather than electrode failure. Variation between individual electrodes, a known consequence of printing at 0.1 mm resolution, was managed by screening all electrodes before use.

Each electrode costs ~17 cents (approx. 13 pence) to manufacture using commercially available materials and standard desktop printing hardware. The researchers state this is the first reported use of microscale 3D printed PLA/MWCNT electrodes for clinical biomarker detection in this format. Future work will focus on patient-derived samples and potentially non-enzymatic detection approaches.

Titled “Development of a High-Sensitivity Electrochemical Immunoassay Using a Fully 3D-Printed Electrocatalytic Microelectrode Probe Platform,” the study was conducted by Niamh Docherty, Chloe L. Miller, Alexandra Dobrea, Daniel Macdonald, Alisdair Gordon, Susan Pang, Ying Fu, Melanie Jimenez, Damion K. Corrigan, and Bhavik Anil Patel.

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Featured image shows the microelectrode platform developed for troponin I detection in human serum. Image via Niamh Docherty et al., Analytical Chemistry.