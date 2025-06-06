New research aims to drive down the price of breast prostheses to $200

Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign’s Carle Illinois College of Medicine (CI MED) are using 3D scanning and printing to make breast prostheses more accessible and affordable for women who have undergone mastectomies.

Leading the effort are Dr. Victor Stams, a Clinical Sciences Professor And Plastic Surgeon at Carle Health, and medical student Rand Kittani. “Some patients go without because they lack insurance coverage, can’t afford the out-of-pocket expense, or are simply unaware of their options,” said Dr. Stams.

As a result, the team is aiming for a process to create custom-fit prostheses right in the doctor’s office, offering an alternative to the expensive and time-consuming options currently available to patients who choose not to have breast reconstruction.

“Beyond cost and convenience, what excites me most is the opportunity to give patients a sense of dignity and control during a vulnerable time,” Stams said.

(Left to right) Rand Kittani and Dr. Victor Stams are prototyping a 3D printed breast prosthesis that offers patients undergoing mastectomy without breast reconstruction an affordable and convenient alternative through point-of-care delivery. Photo via Michael Chen/CI MED.

A new path for personalized prostheses

The process starts before surgery, when a 3D scan captures the shape of a patient’s healthy breast. This digital model guides a 3D printer to create a prosthesis that matches the patient’s anatomy. Bringing this technology into the clinic removes long waits for external production and cuts out extra costs.

Data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons shows that custom prostheses can range in cost from $4,875 to $5,719, depending on whether they involve implant-based or fat grafting augmentation. Such costs are often out of reach for many patients. Dr. Stams and Kittani believe that their use of widely available scanning and printing equipment could lower the price significantly, aiming for a range of $50 to $200, depending on the material.

Finding the right materials is central to their project, as the researchers look for options that offer the best mix of comfort, affordability and a natural appearance. They are currently testing plastics, thermoplastic polyurethane and bio-compatible materials to determine which provide the most suitable balance. Early testing suggests that advanced imaging, such as MRI scans, could help refine the fit and improve the overall look of the prostheses.

The team’s concept was influenced by the work of French anatomist Julien Montenero, CEO of REALETEE whose company creates detailed prostheses using similar 3D scanning techniques. While the idea itself isn’t new, Dr. Stams and Kittani see their project as a way to remove barriers that stand in the way of that choice, bringing a personal and practical option closer to home.

Novel 3D printing approaches for breast prostheses

The development of affordable and safe breast prostheses has come a long way having used 3D printing.

New Zealand-based medical start-up myReflection developed a new option for women after mastectomy by creating custom breast prostheses using 3D scans and 3D printed molds. Each prosthesis featured an inner core and a certified silicone outer layer, designed for comfort and durability.

Jason Barnett, the company’s Chief Technology Officer, noted that traditional prostheses wear out quickly, but their models are made to last longer and provide better confidence for users. Co-founder Tim Carr was inspired to explore 3D printing in 2015 after his partner’s uncomfortable experience with standard prostheses. Launched in 2019, myReflection now offers 3D scanning consultations in Auckland and sells the prostheses for NZ$613 (US$368.8).

A custom-made breast prosthesis made using a 3D printed mold. Photo via myReflection.

Recently, German startup BellaSeno shared encouraging results from clinical trials in Australia testing its 3D printed, resorbable breast implants. Starting in 2022, the trials involved 19 patients seeking breast augmentation revisions and seven individuals with pectus excavatum, a chest wall condition.

After a year of follow-ups, no major complications or implant removals were reported, and patients experienced improved comfort and no pain. Shared by CEO Mohit Chhaya, the data supported plans for larger studies in the U.S. and Europe and potential use in lumpectomy and primary augmentation cases. Final results are expected after a two-year follow-up next year.

