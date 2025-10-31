New Product Launch at Formnext 2025: UnionTech Debuts RSPro800 X and RA900 Industrial SLA 3D Printing Solutions

UnionTech is set to unveil two new stereolithography (SLA) systems at Formnext 2025: the RSPro800 X and the RA900. These launches strengthen UnionTech’s position as a full-solution provider covering 3D printers, software, materials, and services for sectors including automotive prototyping, investment casting, and tyre-mould manufacturing.

UnionTech’s RSPro800 X and RA900 product launch banner. Image via UnionTech.

“The RSPro800X and RA900 printers reflect UnionTech’s spirit of Innovation, Precision, and Bold Advancement. Designed for global markets, we’re not just introducing new printers, we’re building a digital manufacturing backbone that redefines what’s possible in industrial 3D printing. With unmatched speed, accuracy, and reliability, our technology empowers our global customers to achieve more, faster – without compromise.” said Harry Wang, Executive Vice President of UnionTech.

RSPro800 X: Industry’s First 4-Laser Large-Format SLA

The RSPro800 X is what the manufacturer describes as the industry’s first four-laser large-format SLA printer. Its synchronized solid-state triple-frequency Nd:YVO4 lasers deliver up to 60% faster printing and 50% lower material costs. A spacious 800 × 800 × 550 mm build volume allows the production of both large components and small-batch runs where precision and repeatability are essential. The system achieves ±0.1 mm dimensional accuracy and produces surfaces comparable to injection molding, capturing even fine feature details.

Layer thickness ranges from 0.05 to 0.25 mm, beam sizes vary between 0.12 and 0.9 mm, and scanning speeds reach 12.8 m/s. Operating at 22–26 °C and below 40% relative humidity, the printer includes a 560 kg replaceable resin vat for extended uptime. It measures 2045 × 1965 × 2475 mm, weighs 1,693 kg, and is CE/MD-certified by TÜV SÜD with a one-year warranty.

The RSPro800 X large-format SLA 3D printer. Image via UnionTech.

The RSPro800 X integrates with UnionTech’s UT-ONE smart manufacturing platform, offering real-time monitoring, automated scheduling, and batch management. Combined with UnionTech’s proprietary resins, priced at 50% less than market alternatives, the system supports a range of applications in automotive prototyping, investment casting, and industrial manufacturing.

RA900: Digital Production for Tyre Moulds

Engineered specifically for high-precision tyre-mould manufacturing, the RA900 is designed to deliver both efficiency and accuracy. It features a 950 × 550 × 400 mm build area capable of printing four moulds in 36 hours, compressing production cycles from 2–3 weeks to as little as 2–4 days. Surface roughness reaches Ra ≤3.5 µm, roundness deviation stays within 0.05 mm, and dimensional accuracy is maintained at ±0.1 mm.

A close-up shot of 3D printed tyre mould. Photo via UnionTech.

The printer supports layer thicknesses from 0.05 to 0.07 mm and runs under the same stable conditions of 22–26 °C and below 40% humidity. Continuous operation has been verified at over 98% stability, with yield rates above 95%.

Process automation through the UT-ONE platform handles sample placement, support generation, and production scheduling. Variable laser spot sizes and optimized scanning paths ensure repeatable quality across batches, enabling digital, on-demand tyre-mould production with fewer manual steps and faster turnaround.

3D printed tyre moulds inside a 3D printer. Photo via UnionTech.

Broader Industrial Applications

UnionTech’s SLA technology also brings significant advantages to investment casting. SLA-printed patterns can be produced in as little as three hours, reducing costs by up to 90% while preserving high dimensional stability. The use of one-piece molds with lattice structures and specialized resin formulations allows manufacturers to create intricate geometries that meet demanding aerospace, automotive, and industrial standards.

At Formnext 2025, visitors to UnionTech’s booth (Hall 11.1, C39) will see these capabilities in action. Demonstrations will include a 1.5-meter one-piece automotive dashboard printed on the RSPro2100, a tyre-mould versus CNC display highlighting how lead times have dropped from three weeks to four days, and a materials wall showcasing more than ten industrial-grade resins.

With more than 130 tyre-mould printers installed worldwide and verified continuous-run stability above 98%, UnionTech continues to advance industrial SLA 3D printing. The official launch of the RSPro800 X and RA900 will take place on 18 November 2025 at 14:00 at the booth stage, where visitors can view the demo parts, explore materials, and speak directly with UnionTech engineers.

UnionTech’s Formnext banner. Image via UnionTech.

Visitors can register for a free Formnext 2025 ticket through UnionTech’s online form here! More information is available at the official website.

