New Photogrammetric Metrology add-on from Revopoint unlocks MIRACO Plus’ full potential

3D scanner manufacturer Revopoint has introduced the MIRACO Plus 3D scanner with a Revopoint Photogrammetric Metrology Kit (PMK).

Features of the MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner

The Revopoint MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner offers precision, innovation, and speed in one device. Image via Revopoint.

The MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner, what the company claims to be the “world’s first” is a comprehensive 3D scanning and photogrammetric metrology solution around $2,000, and features advanced technology to capture large objects with high accuracy. It combines photogrammetric metrology and global coordinate calculation to enhance volumetric accuracy. The scanner’s intuitive software allows for quick processing of global marker coordinates and smooth transitions to point cloud scanning directly on the device.

Users can transfer photogrammetric models to a PC via Wi-Fi or USB-C, facilitating easy import into third-party software. The scanner provides single-frame accuracy of up to 0.04 mm and supports scanning speeds of up to 20 frames per second (fps). Upgraded calibration boards maintain an accuracy within 20 microns, according to Revopoint.

The 48-megapixel RGB camera produces detailed 8K color scans, and the scanner provides both near and far capture modes. Its powerful CPU and 32 GB of RAM ensure efficient processing, while the new infrared optical zoom (1.5x and 2x) enhances the capture of fine surface details.

3D scanning a car with Revopoint’s MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner. Photo via Revopoint.

Features of the Revopoint Photogrammetric Metrology Kit

The Photogrammetric Metrology Kit (PMK), used with the MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner, provides a precise method for creating 3D models and measurements from photographs. By placing uniquely coded targets on or around large objects, the PMK enables accurate global coordinate reconstruction through advanced optimization algorithms, crucial for industrial manufacturing and quality control.

The PMK comes equipped with four high-precision carbon fiber scale bars. Paired with MIRACO Plus’ 48-megapixel RGB camera, it ensures accurate capture of global marker coordinates. The advanced global markers algorithm then processes this data with a photogrammetric length accuracy of 0.02 mm + 0.05 mm per meter of the object’s size. In addition to these features, the kit includes two sets, one magnetic and one stick, each with 208 coded targets, further enhancing data capture.

Revopoint Photogrammetric Metrology Kit’s photogrammetric length accuracy. Image via Revopoint.

As per Revopoint, the PMK and MIRACO Plus combine to offer an integrated workflow, which captures and processes data in one streamlined process. Users benefit from a simplified and faster method to create precise 3D models. Additionally, with the user-friendly photogrammetric metrology tool, objects are photographed from multiple angles to generate accurate 3D point coordinates.

The Revopoint MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner and PMK are suitable for automotive applications among others. Photo via Revopoint.

By leveraging hybrid photogrammetry, the system ensures thorough coverage and accuracy even in complex applications. The lightweight and portable MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner and PMK eliminate the need for traditional PC-based systems, providing flexibility for accurate measurements in various settings.

Together, the Revopoint MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner and Photogrammetric Metrology Kit offer enhanced precision and efficiency for applications in various industries.

Alongside other applications, the Revopoint MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner is also suitable for the aerospace and automotive sectors. In aerospace, it enables efficient scanning of aircraft parts to assess wear, and fatigue, or produce replacement components. For automotive, it captures detailed measurements of vehicle parts, streamlining repairs, reproductions, prototyping, and quality control while reducing the need for manual measurements.

Back-to-school sale by Revopoint. Image via Revopoint.

Revopoint MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner will be available for pre-sale from now and officially on sale on September 18. During the pre-sale period, the MIRACO Plus will be available at a 10% discount.

In the meantime, the Back to School Sale on the Revopoint website also offers up to 20% off on other select items, including the MIRACO and MIRACO Pro 3D Scanner. Use ‘BR3DP2’ for an extra 2% off on all Revopoint 3D Scanners. For more information and to take advantage of the pre-sale discount, visit the Revopoint webstore with the links below:

Store Original Price of MIRACO Plus Code Discount USA $1799 BR3DP2 extra 2%OFF Global $1979 BR3DP2 extra 2%OFF UK £1726 BR3DP2 extra 2%OFF DE €2015 BR3DP2 extra 2%OFF FR €2015 BR3DP2 extra 2%OFF

MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner technical specifications

For additional information on the Revopoint MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner, visit the product page or check out Revopoint’s social media profiles here.

Product Name Revopoint MIRACO Plus 3D Scanner Maximum Scan Volume 4 × 4 × 4 m Scanning Type Standalone Handheld and Desktop, and Photogrammetric Metrology Angular Field of View (H x W) Near 40 × 30°, Far 56 × 42° Technology Quad-camera, Infrared Structured Light with Optical Zoom, and Ultra-resolution Photogrammetric Metrology Scanning speed, up to 20 fps Scannable Object Size Small to Large Depth Camera Resolution, up to 2 Megapixels Single-frame Accuracy, up to 0.04 mm RGB Camera Resolution 48 Megapixels Single-frame Precision, up to 0.02 mm Color Scanning Yes Working Distance 100~1000 mm Tracking Methods Feature, Marker, Global Marker Fused Point Distance, up to 0.05 mm Outdoor Scanning Yes Single Capture Area at Nearest Distance 28 × 53 mm at 100 mm 3D Light Source Class 1 Infrared Light Single Capture Area at FurthestDistance 975 × 775 mm at 1000 mm Infrared Fill Lights 8 Infrared LEDs Minimum Scan Volume 10 × 10 × 10 mm White Flash LEDs 2 White Flash LEDs

Position Sensors 9-axis IMU Wi-Fi 6 Built-in Chip Computing Depth Map Computing, 3D Scanning, Photogrammetric Computing, Point Cloud Processing and Editing Bluetooth 4.1 Internal Storage 256 GB Connector Type USB Type-C Memory (RAM) 32 G Power Requirements DC 7-11V, 5A Support 65-watt Fast Charging Touchscreen Display 6 inch Battery Internal 5000 mAH Buttons 2 Scanner Weight 750 g Minimum PC Requirements for Post-processing macOS CPU:M1 Pro or better; RAM ≥ 8GB Windows CPU: Intel i7 12th or better; RAM ≥16GB Dimensions (L x W x H) 200 × 50 × 110 mm Recommended PC Requirements for Post-processing macOS CPU: M3 or better; RAM ≥ 8GB Windows CPU: Intel i9 11th or better; RAM ≥ 32GB Special Object Scanning Use scanning spray for transparent, dark, or highly reflective objects. Compatible Operating Systems Windows 10/11 (64-bit); macOS 11.0 or better User Recalibration Yes Output File Formats PLY, OBJ, STL, ASC, 3MF, FBX, GLTF Supported Accessories Large Turntable, Dual-axis Turntable, Large Calibration Board for MIRACO, Power Bank Kit, Photogrammetric Metrology Kit Ready to Print 3D Models √ Note:

1. Precision is how close repeated measurements of the same object are to each other. Accuracy is how close a measured value is to the actual (true) value. They were both acquired in a controlled lab environment. Actual results might vary, subject to the operation environment.

2. Class 1 Laser: Avoid direct eye exposure for extended periods! Refer to Standards for Class 1Lasers for details.

3. Outdoor scans should avoid direct sunlight.

4. Some products have flashing lights, which may not be suitable for people with photosensitive epilepsy.

