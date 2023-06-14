New partnership aims to accelerate medical device development and commercialization with additive manufacturing

Four companies in the medical device manufacturing industry namely EOS, Precision ADM, Orthopaedic Innovation Centre (OIC), and Tecomet, have announced a partnership. This alliance will provide an end-to-end solution for medical device additive manufacturing.

“Scaling AM medical device production requires a complete understanding of the process chain which goes beyond just printing and includes design, post-processing, testing, sterilization, and packaging among other steps. Our partnership with Tecomet, OIC and Precision ADM will yield unparalleled additive manufacturing expertise to help medical device manufacturers navigate the complexities of the regulatory environment while delivering high-quality, reliable products,” said Dr. Gregory Hayes, EOS SVP of Applied Engineering.

EOS, Tecomet, Precision ADM, and OIC partnership for manufacturing medical devices. Image via EOS.

An alliance providing comprehensive medical device additive manufacturing solution

EOS recognizes the rising adoption of AM in the medical device market, driven by proven patient benefits and supply chain uncertainties. Through this partnership, a comprehensive end-to-end solution is provided, encompassing product design, process development, large-scale manufacturing, testing, validation, and FDA submission. Medical OEMs stand to benefit from reduced product development lead-time, faster time to market and decreased overall risk, while also leveraging the latest manufacturing technologies.

The partnership relies on the capabilities and expertise of each organization, resulting in a fully integrated solution for medical device additive manufacturing. EOS is a multinational company in AM technology, with a wide range of expertise in metal and polymer additive manufacturing. With EOS M 300-4, a high-productivity, multi-laser platform and Smart Fusion Software, EOS can produce an extensive range of standard and customized materials for medical applications. OIC provides accredited medical device testing and contract clinical research services.

Additionally, Tecomet specializes in the precision manufacturing of medical devices and components. Precision ADM offers comprehensive engineering and AM contract services. Together, this team of experts can provide medical device manufacturers with a wide range of services, from product design and development to manufacturing, testing, and regulatory approval, says EOS. This can help manufacturers to accelerate their time to market and reduce their overall risk.

“The partnership with EOS, Precision ADM, and Orthopaedic Innovation Centre aligns with our steadfast approach to provide full spectrum, scalable manufacturing solutions to the medical device market. Combining the latest additive manufacturing technologies with our precision manufacturing expertise is a further commitment to this growing technology. Our global customers are consistently looking for ways to get their products to market faster, this partnership paired with our exceptional quality systems will offer a unique and comprehensive solution to the industry,” added Andreas Weller, CEO of Tecomet.

EOS M 300-4 3D printer. Image via EOS.

Collaborative efforts improving efficiency and patient-care

Mighty Oak Medical, a med-tech company based in Colorado, recently entered into a partnership with HP. The objective of this collaboration is to utilize HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 3D printers for the development of 3D printed healthcare applications. One of the notable applications being manufactured by Mighty Oak Medical is its flagship product dubbed FIREFLY. The FIREFLY system is a personalized platform for pre-surgical planning and navigation that makes use of 3D printing technology. Mighty Oak Medical has achieved FDA clearance and obtained a CE mark for the 3D printed medical models and surgical guides incorporated within the FIREFLY system. These regulatory approvals offer significant advantages to patients, surgeons, and the healthcare system as a whole.

US 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems entered into a partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) medical firm Enhatch to enhance the efficiency of designing and delivering patient-specific medical devices. The collaboration involved combining their respective expertise and technologies to create an optimized, automated, and scalable workflow for fabricating medical devices. Menno Ellis, Executive Vice President, Healthcare Solutions, at 3D Systems said, “Our partnership with Enhatch will enable us to deliver the healthcare industry’s most comprehensive approach to additive manufacturing. Integrating these technologies and capabilities into 3D Systems’ surgical planning solutions will make processes more efficient, trackable, and cost-effective.”

