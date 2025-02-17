New Ourobionics CHIMERA launched: An all-in-one multi-technology biofabrication platform

Netherlands-based biotechnology research company Ourobionics has launched CHIMERA, a biofabrication and biomanufacturing platform that combines five different technologies into a single system.

Instead of using separate devices for different biofabrication techniques, researchers can now work with 3D Bio-ElectroSpraying, 3D Cell-ElectroSpinning, 3D Bio-ElectroJetting, 3D Melt/Cell ElectroWriting, and Standard 3D Extrusion BioPrinting all in one place. This integration is aimed at simplifying the production of complex tissues using stem cells, organoids, genes, and other biomaterials.

According to the research company, CHIMERA addresses some of the main challenges in cell-based biomanufacturing by offering a modular system that enables researchers to work across different fields, including tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and synthetic biology.

CHIMERA’s development was backed by a 2024 venture capital investment round led by OostNL and the €1 billion NXTGEN Hightech program. This financial support has helped position the platform as a key tool for advancing research in biomanufacturing and regenerative medicine.

“This CHIMERA platform is a game-changer for scientist, industrial, and medical professionals working at the forefront of tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, synthetic biology, and cell-based product biomanufacturing,” said Ourobionics’ CTO, Dr. Ali Shooshtari.

The Ourobionics CHIMERA platform. Photo via Ourobionics.

Enhanced cell viability, speed, and structural precision

One of its key capabilities is maintaining high cell viability, with up to 98% viability reported across more than 56 cell types, including stem cells and even full embryos. In terms of speed, CHIMERA significantly outpaces traditional extrusion bioprinting, producing 1cm³ structures in about a minute, up to 30 times faster than conventional methods.

With nanoscale resolution reaching up to 50nm, the system allows for the fabrication of highly detailed scaffolding and tissue structures. It also includes encapsulation technology that can work with cells, cell clusters, genes, and gene clusters, expanding its applications in areas like cell therapies, synthetic biology, and biomanufacturing.

The platform supports a wide range of biomaterials, including those with varying viscosity levels, giving researchers more flexibility in their work. By ensuring the preservation of cellular and metabolic integrity, CHIMERA addresses a common challenge in bioprinting, reducing the stress that extrusion-based techniques often place on cells.

The origins of CHIMERA’s bioelectro-fabrication technologies trace back to research by Prof. Suwan Jayasinghe, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Ourobionics, at University College London (UCL). Additional enhancements were made by Dr. Stephen G. Gray, Founder of Ourobionics, and Dr. Shooshtari, building upon previous research from Imperial College London.

As per Ourobionics, over 150 scientific publications have detailed the platform’s ability to preserve cellular function while enabling the creation of complex tissue structures. Possessing a broad range of applications, CHIMERA is expected to contribute significantly to both biomedical research and industrial use cases.

For researchers and companies looking for an all-in-one solution for complex tissue engineering and biomaterial development, CHIMERA aims to provide a more streamlined and efficient approach.

Characteristic photographs depicting (a) control and (b) jetted embryos at the hatching period, which is 48 h post-fertilization. Jetted and control embryos are externally indistinguishable. Image via Ourobionics.

Advances in biofabrication

Research into biofabrication has continued to progress, with novel studies demonstrating new approaches to creating functional tissues. In February 2024, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) developed a 3D ice printing technique to create detailed blood vessel-like structures, offering a novel development in tissue engineering.

Led by graduate student Feimo Yang alongside professors Philip LeDuc and Burak Ozdoganlar, this method involves printing ice templates using heavy water, which raises the freezing point and allows for smooth structures. These templates are embedded in a gelatin-based material that solidifies under ultra-violet (UV) light, leaving behind hollow channels once the ice melts.

The process successfully supported endothelial cell growth for two weeks, indicating promise for long-term applications. Beyond organ transplantation, this approach could improve drug testing and personalized medicine by enabling patient-specific vascular models.

A few months before this, scientists from the University of Sydney and the Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI) developed a 3D photolithographic printing method to create human tissues that closely resemble real organ structures.

Led by Professors Hala Zreiqat, Patrick Tam, and Dr. Peter Newman, the research focuses on using precise mechanical and chemical signals to guide stem cells from blood and skin into specialized cells that form well-organized tissue.

The team successfully produced a bone-fat assembly and replicated early mammalian development processes, demonstrating the potential of this approach. With applications in regenerative medicine, disease modeling, and cell therapy, researchers believe the technique could one day help grow functional tissues in the lab, potentially benefiting treatments for conditions like macular degeneration.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the Ourobionics CHIMERA platform. Photo via Ourobionics.