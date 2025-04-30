New OU–ORNL Facility Targets Defense Modernization Through Additive Manufacturing

The University of Oklahoma (OU) and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), US Department of Energy’s largest multi-program science and energy laboratory, have formed a strategic partnership to establish an advanced metal additive manufacturing center in Norman, Oklahoma. The effort is a joint initiative of OU’s Oklahoma Aerospace and Defense Innovation Institute (OADII), the OU’s Gallogly College of Engineering, and ORNL.

The center will combine the capabilities of OU’s Sooner Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory and ORNL’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility to develop technologies for aerospace and defense, focusing on metal and hybrid additive manufacturing, research, machining, data analytics, and workforce training.

“This long-term partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory fully aligns with the recently published update of OU’s strategic plan,” said Gen Robin Rand (USAF, ret.), OADII’s Executive Director. “Our deliberate push to advance additive manufacturing research is fueling innovation and economic prosperity in Oklahoma and reducing risk to our nation’s defense.”

Defense Applications and Research Integration

Through OADII and the Gallogly College of Engineering, the center will contribute to sustainment and mission readiness at Tinker Air Force Base and other regional military facilities, including the Air Force Sustainment Center and the Air Force Research Laboratory. It is intended to support Department of Defense objectives such as modernization and lifecycle maintenance of defense systems.

ORNL will apply its expertise in managing the Manufacturing Demonstration Facility to support the development and implementation of advanced manufacturing processes. Meanwhile, OU will contribute academic resources, engineering expertise, and student involvement to support innovation and practical applications.

“This partnership between OU and ORNL will have a substantial impact on our national security, particularly by advancing qualified additive manufacturing processes for the sustainment and readiness of the U.S. Air Force assets,” said Moe Khaleel, ORNL Associate Laboratory Director for National Security Sciences. “When the great people at our two institutions get together, with our collective resources, we will do big things for the nation.”

Enhancing Defense Capabilities through Additive Manufacturing

Oklahoma is not alone in its commitment to strengthening defense capabilities through additive manufacturing (AM) and new partnerships. This month, Spanish 3D technology provider Sicnova officially launched the Center for Special Applications and Process Certification for the Military and Defense Sectors (CEDAEC), the first facility of its kind in Spain, dedicated exclusively to advanced manufacturing and the certification of components for the defense sector. The inauguration took place on April 4th at Novaindef’s facilities, renowned for their expertise in producing and securing critical defense components.

In 2024, Additive manufacturing software company 1000 Kelvin partnered with Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) spin-off Fieldmade to enable the rapid deployment of 3D printers in active combat zones. Announced during the Military Additive Manufacturing (MilAM) summit and technology showcase, this collaboration seeks to enhance strategic readiness and operational capabilities in the military sector.

This partnership allows 1000 Kelvin’s AMAIZE platform to be integrated with Fieldmade’s deployable additive manufacturing solutions, including its NOMAD series of transportable 3D printing modules.

