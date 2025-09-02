New On-demand Platform for Customizable 3D Printable Models by Iteration3D

Iteration3D, a France-based web platform for parametric model generation founded in early 2025, has launched its beta service for creating 3D printable files on demand. The site already hosts more than 600 STL files that users can download for free. Unlike traditional repositories of static designs, Iteration3D creates parts dynamically based on user-defined parameters, positioning itself as a large-scale library of customizable models.

The system allows users to start with templates ranging from technical parts such as tube adapters, enclosures, and O-rings to accessories like multi-compartment storage boxes and round containers with lids. Dimensions or features can be entered directly into the website, and if an exact match is not found, Iteration3D’s backend automatically generates the requested variant. Each new model is added to the online catalog, so the library expands with every interaction. For example, an engineer needing a precise-sized vent or a hobbyist requiring a fitted electronics case can obtain it without resorting to CAD software or modifying near-enough alternatives.

Preview of configurable 3D models within Iteration3D’s online library. Image via Iteration3D.

Iteration3D distinguishes itself through its structured catalog and multi-criteria search engine, which lets users refine queries by multiple parameters and apply weighting to prioritize results. Each template represents a family of parts with adjustable values such as thickness, diameter, or geometry. On-demand generation means even rare or niche components can be produced and then made available to others. Models are delivered in standard formats including STL and 3MF, with STEP compatibility planned. Each download also includes a summary of the parameters used, ensuring reproducibility. The platform has already introduced multi-part and multicolor support, including its first color-coded template for organizational boxes, aimed at multi-filament printers.

Founder Sylvain Judeaux explained the motivation behind the project: “Our goal with Iteration3D is to remove the design hurdles when you need a just-right part. Whether you’re a professional engineer or a weekend maker, you can now generate a bespoke 3D model in minutes. We provide a fast and easy way to get exactly the part you need – dimensions, features, and even colors – without diving into complex CAD tools.” Underpinning the service is a code-driven CAD approach powered by Build123d, an open-source library that builds on the Open Cascade Technology (OCCT) framework. This computational foundation enables the system to programmatically generate complex geometries through the web interface, with each template functioning as an algorithm capable of producing countless variations.

Since its beta launch, users worldwide have generated more than 600 unique models, highlighting demand for a shared, customizable repository. Iteration3D’s roadmap includes continual expansion of template categories, from simple geometric forms to complex mechanical parts, along with improvements to the generation engine. Future updates are expected to introduce more advanced templates and community-driven tools for suggesting or voting on new design families. By combining an accessible front end with a robust parametric backend, the project seeks to merge the ease of file libraries with the flexibility of professional design workflows.

Iteration3D’s parametric generator for O-rings. Image via Iteration3D.

Founded in Rennes, France, in 2025 by Sylvain Judeaux, Iteration3D offers an online platform for generating parametric 3D models tailored to user specifications. Its mission is to simplify access to customizable files, enabling engineers, hobbyists, and manufacturers to move quickly from idea to print.

Platforms reshaping digital design access

Trinckle, a Berlin-based design automation company, released its fixturemate software within Stratasys’ GrabCAD Print Pro platform. The integration allows shop floor operators to design jigs, fixtures, and manufacturing aids through an interface that uses design automation to generate fixture geometries from user-defined parameters. Stratasys stated that embedding fixturemate reduces design time and removes the need for specialized CAD skills, enabling more flexible fixture and tooling production inside manufacturing environments.

Thingiverse, one of the largest digital design repositories, increased its restrictions on firearm-related files after a New York investigation identified hundreds of downloadable CAD models for guns on the site. The platform has deployed automated tools to detect and remove such content. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, earlier searches revealed weapon-related files in STL, 3MF, and OBJ formats, prompting the company to upgrade its moderation systems to limit access to these designs.

Trinckle integrates Fixturemate software with Stratasys GrabCAD Print™ Pro software. Photo via: Trinckle



Limited spaces remain for AMA:Energy 2025. Register now to join the conversation on the future of energy and additive manufacturing.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter and follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Featured image shows Iteration3D’s parametric generator for O-rings. Image via Iteration3D.