New materials for the era of high-speed 3D printing from Polymaker

Polymaker has launched its first new 3D printing materials under what is expected to be a series of filaments targeting the growing high-speed FDM 3D printer market.

PolySonic PLA is designed for 3D printing at over 300mm/s, while PolySonic PLA PRO is an “improved toughness PLA compounded with impact modifiers that produce ductility similar to ABS and stiffness outperforming ASA & PETG.”

Dr. Xiaofan Luo, Polymaker’s founder, said, “The latest generation of 3D printers have set a new benchmark for fast printing. But materials are still the missing link. PolySonic is Polymaker’s answer to the new era of high-speed FFF Printing.”

Polymaker PolySonic PLA. Photo via Polymaker.

The development of Polymaker’s PolySonic high-speed 3D printing filament

Polymaker says that based on its experience in 3D printing, the new material family is specifically designed to address three pivotal criteria: Extrusion, Forming, and Mechanical Properties. The objective is to provide materials with features such as enhanced performance, precision, and mechanical strength.

To achieve this, Polymaker has sought to conduct work on extrusion dynamics to understand how hardware decisions affect extrusion capabilities and how PolySonic combats challenges with enhanced volumetric flow. Regarding extrusion efficiency, the company says PolySonic outperforms with a 40% boost in volumetric flow rate compared to regular PLA filaments, alleviating under-extrusion concerns at escalated printing speeds.

Understanding forming mechanics has involved an exploration of the post-nozzle forming attributes of the filament, particularly its rapid cooling, forming consistency, and detailing. With enhanced rheology, PolySonic transforms from fluid to solid with minimal shrinkage, ensuring sharp detailing, accurate corners, and efficient handling of steep overhangs, even at high flow rates.

Finally, examining mechanical integrity requires recognition of the nuances of mechanical properties as printing speed surges, addressing common pitfalls, and ensuring integral part strength. Polymaker testing found that while typical filaments suffer significantly in mechanical strength at high speeds, PolySonic exhibits minimal degradation. Comparative tests reveal only a 6% drop in PolySonic’s mechanical properties at high printing speeds versus a 24% drop for standard PLA.

Polymaker new high-speed materials. Photo via Polymaker.

