New Material Qualification: 6K Additive’s Sustainable Titanium Approved for TRUMPF’s TruPrint

6K Additive, a producer of advanced 3D printing materials, and German technology company TRUMPF have announced the qualification of 6K Additive’s sustainable titanium powder for use in TRUMPF’s TruPrint metal additive manufacturing systems. This development aims to provide manufacturers—particularly in aerospace and defense—with access to high-performance titanium powder that meets strict quality standards while supporting sustainability in production.

Frank Roberts, President of 6K Additive, emphasized the practical value of the qualification: “We continue to hear from our aerospace and defense customers asking us to help lower the barriers for qualification for their applications. The collaboration between our two companies did just that by ensuring the machine and powder are qualified ahead of their own internal qualification, which will streamline the customer’s process into production faster. We are excited to work with the TRUMPF team on titanium and other powders in our portfolio going forward.”

6K Additive’s titanium and zirconium alloy additions. Photo via: 6K Additive

TruPrint Systems: Open Architecture, Optimized Performance

TRUMPF emphasized in its announcement that TruPrint systems are designed as open platforms, providing customers the flexibility to work with a range of metal powders. To ensure optimal process performance and material consistency, however, the company recommends using qualified powders and maintains close partnerships with select suppliers.

With growing interest in lifecycle sustainability, TRUMPF also acknowledged a rising demand from customers for greater transparency around environmental impact. By qualifying 6K Additive’s sustainable titanium powder, the company explained it not only reinforces its commitment to technical excellence but also supports customers in reducing their carbon footprint as part of broader sustainability objectives.

6K Additive’s UniMelt Technology

6K Additive is recognized for producing additive manufacturing powders from sustainable sources. Its portfolio includes a broad range of high-performance metals and specialty alloys, such as titanium, nickel, copper, stainless steel, and refractory metals including tungsten, niobium, and rhenium.

The company’s UniMelt microwave plasma technology enables precise spheroidization of powders with tightly controlled chemistry, minimal contamination, and high throughput. An independent life cycle assessment (LCA) found that this process reduces energy consumption and carbon emissions by up to 90% for nickel-based alloys and 75% for titanium alloys, when compared to conventional powder production methods.

6K Additive’s UniMelt. Photo via: 6K Additive

Titanium 3D Printing on the rise

IperionX, a titanium alloy producer, and Carver Pump, an ISO 9001:2015 certified pump manufacturer, collaborated to supply 3D printed titanium pump parts to the US Navy. Carver Pump took the lead in developing these parts, providing guidance to IperionX throughout the prototyping process, and overseeing the qualification procedures. The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) had already developed additive manufacturing techniques for over 500 approved components used in submarines and ships.

Aerospace manufacturer Boeing partnered with Titomic, the Melbourne-based firm behind the Titomic Kinetic Fusion (TKF) 3D printing process, to advance additive manufacturing in the space sector. The companies collaborated to investigate the utilization of sustainable titanium powders for 3D printing parts for space systems. Titomic was granted $2.325 million through the Australian government‘s Modern Manufacturing Initiative, which they used to conduct research and commercialize components for space vehicles and satellites, utilizing a local titanium mineral resource.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows 6K Additive’s UniMelt. Photo via: 6K Additive