New Maker Day and Dealer Matching at Formnext Asia Shenzhen

Formnext Asia Shenzhen is adding a dedicated maker day and an international dealer matching session to its 2026 program, both aimed at communities that sit outside its traditional industrial exhibitor base.

The event runs August 26 to 28, 2026 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. Messe Frankfurt, which organizes the event, will present both programs alongside an expanded consumer-grade AM section anchored by the returning China 3D Print Farm and Consumer-Grade AM Ecosystem Conference.

Maker Day is scheduled for August 27 and will be co-organized with TroubleMaker, a Shenzhen-based platform for hardware developers. The format includes an open forum for makers and industry representatives to exchange notes on topics such as materials and post-processing.

It also includes a guided floor tour through exhibitor booths covering desktop systems and AI design tools, and factory visits to Greater Bay Area desktop 3D printing manufacturers.

The specific list of participating manufacturers will be announced ahead of the event.

Building Overseas Distribution Networks

Where Maker Day is aimed at users, the channel partner matching session is aimed at the businesses that reach them. Co-organized with AM media and consultancy platform AM-E-DAO, the session will pair international distributors and service providers with Chinese AM brands seeking overseas representation. The platform is also supported by the Going-Global Working Group of the Additive Manufacturing Alliance of China.

Pairings will be based on process type, application area, and after-sales service capacity. Overseas partners with established local sales channels can apply for complimentary hotel accommodation through a registration form, with spots allocated first-come, first-served and requiring company documentation.

Chinese desktop AM manufacturers have achieved significant scale in unit production but remain dependent on fragmented or nascent international distribution networks to move product outside China. A structured matching format at a trade fair gives both sides a lower-cost way to evaluate fit before committing to formal agreements.

That same consumer-facing momentum is reflected in the expanded conference programming. The 2026 edition has broadened its scope beyond print farm operations to include AI-assisted design, cross-border e-commerce, and branded product businesses built around desktop AM.

Confirmed exhibitors in the associated floor area include Bambu Lab, Creality, Elegoo, Flashforge, Longer, Snapmaker, TwoTrees, and Xhorse, alongside AI modeling and software companies including DreamTech, Tripo AI, Deep-Mesh, Hi3D, and Hyper3D. Additionally, AI modeling platform Meshy AI is listed as the title sponsor.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

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Featured image shows exhibition floor at Formnext Asia Shenzhen 2025. Photo via Guangzhou Guangya Messe Frankfurt Co Ltd.