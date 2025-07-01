New IBM Patent Granted for VR-Designed 3D Printed Buildings

New York-based IT multinational International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has patented a method for designing 3D printed buildings in virtual reality (VR).

The document (US12340150B2) was originally filed in June 2021 and published in December 2022. Last week, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted the patent, meaning it is now legally enforceable.

The patent outlines a process that uses VR to simulate buildings before they are constructed. A simulation engine module replicates environmental factors such as noise, airflow, lighting, and temperature, enabling users to experience how the building would feel and function in real-world conditions.

Architects can request design adjustments, like noise-reducing materials or repositioning windows, which the system automatically generates and integrates into revised blueprints. Once finalized, the updated design is sent to a construction 3D printer to fabricate the building.

According to the patent, this process enables more user-centered building designs, enhancing functionality and reducing costly post-construction changes. The document claims that this approach is especially valuable for 3D printed structures, which are difficult to modify after fabrication.

IBM’s new patent extends beyond the construction of residential buildings such as houses and apartment blocks. It explicitly applies to “any building or structure a user may want to construct in a particular geographical location.” Given the company’s emphasis on digital infrastructure and AI capabilities, this VR–3D printing process could prove valuable in designing data centers. These complex, large-scale facilities must meet strict temperature requirements due to their role in powering cloud services, training advanced AI models, and supporting edge computing.

IBM Engineer Subha Kiran Patnaikuni and Application Architect Sarbajit K. Rakshit are named as co-inventors on the patent. Rakshit boasts nearly two decades of experience at the company. He previously helped invent a 4D printing drug delivery method and a hologram 3D printing patent published in 2019.

Patnaikuni specializes in virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), robotics, and sensor-driven technologies. His earlier patents include a digital twin system to improve evacuation procedures and a robotic protection barrier that employs machine learning (ML) and IoT.

A diagram of IBM’s VR building design system. Image via USPTO.

New IBM patent for VR-designed 3D printed buildings

Titled “Constructing virtual reality designed buildings,” the patent states that 3D construction printing lowers costs, reduces building waste, shortens construction time, and improves design freedom compared to traditional methods.

The patent also emphasizes that, whether 3D printed or traditionally constructed, location and environmental factors are vital to long-term satisfaction. If these conditions are overlooked during the design process, buildings can face costly and impractical post-construction modifications. IBM’s method seeks to reduce these risks by ensuring buildings meet all necessary standards and user expectations before construction begins.

IBM’s process starts when a 2D or 3D digital blueprint of the proposed building is uploaded to the computer program. This file can include common building design features such as wall placements, window sizes, room layouts, passages, arches, and construction materials.

Next, IBM’s system gathers environmental data specific to the proposed building site. According to the patent, this information can be sourced from weather satellites, sensors, IoT devices, and other environmental monitoring systems. These inputs provide the program with detailed insights into noise levels, weather conditions, airflow, sunlight patterns, and potential visual obstructions. The system can also simulate weather conditions specified by the user.

This data is used to generate a 3D digital reconstruction of the building, which is integrated into an accurate virtual model of the chosen location. Using a VR device, designers can walk through the structure and observe how environmental factors affect interior conditions.

If users identify issues such as poor lighting or excessive noise from a nearby train track, they can request instant design changes, like adding insulated windows or thickening walls. The system automatically applies these modifications, allowing architects to quickly assess their impact. It also generates live feedback and offers automated design suggestions based on user-defined parameters. Once finalized, the design can be exported and sent directly to a 3D printer for construction.

A flowchart of IBM’s method for designing a building in a VR environment. Image via USPTO.

Is 3D printing the future of construction?

IBM is not alone in recognizing the potential of 3D printing for construction. Numerous companies and research institutions are expanding their 3D construction printing initiatives, drawn by the technology’s potential for sustainable, affordable, and time-efficient projects.

Earlier this year, Alquist 3D completed a 5,000-square-foot expansion of the Owens Cross Roads Walmart Supercenter in Alabama. The Colorado-based construction firm used two 3D printers to fabricate 16-foot-high walls in just 75 hours over seven days. This marked the fastest timeline Alquist has achieved for a project of this scale. The construction 3D printing project was reportedly delivered at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods.

Elsewhere, Kentucky-based Somerset Community College (SCC) recently revealed the state’s first 3D printed concrete home. Called Floodbuster 1, the structure was developed using finite element analysis and AI to reinforce stress-critical sections. These enhancements are designed to withstand EF4 tornadoes and high-velocity flooding. Unlike most 3D-printed buildings, which often feature curved walls, Floodbuster 1 adopts a rectangular layout that prioritizes geometric stability and load-bearing efficiency.

According to a white paper authored by Eric Wooldridge and Eldon Whitis of SCC’s Additive Manufacturing Center, American wood-framed homes often deteriorate within 50 to 60 years. Titled Concrete Additive Manufacturing: A Response to America’s Housing Crisis, the study also suggests that affordable housing shortages cost the U.S. economy over $2 trillion annually. SCC’s 3D-printed building aims to demonstrate how alternative construction methods can reduce long-term structural vulnerability while enhancing durability and cost-efficiency.

