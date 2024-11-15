New High-resolution 2PP 3D Printer from UpNano: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Two-photon polymerisation (2PP) 3D printing company UpNano GmbH has unveiled the NanoOne Green, a new high-resolution 3D printer set to be debuted at Formnext 2024.

Adding to the company’s NanoOne series, the system features a 515 nm wavelength green laser with a power of 400 nm and targets research and industrial applications.

The NanoOne Green reportedly delivers 30% higher resolution than competing 2PP 3D printers, which generally operate at 780 nm. Capable of achieving detail elements below 100 nm in width, UpNano claims its new product unlocks ‘new levels of detail’ for additive manufacturing.

Offering broad material compatibility, the new 3D printer can process transparent, biocompatible, non-fluorescent materials well suited to optics and microfluidics applications. Thanks to its green laser, the system can use existing photochemistries, while also supporting the development of novel materials incompatible with standard 780 nm Lasers.

“With the NanoOne green, we have extended our NanoOne product line with a tool that delivers ultra-high-resolution features and paves the way for diverse industrial applications,” commented UpNano CEO Bernhard Küenburg.

UpNano is yet to reveal the price of its NanoOne Green system. The company will showcase the new high-resolution 3D printer next week during Formnext 2024. Visitors can find the company in hall 11.1, booth E40.

UpNano’s new NanoOne Green 3D printer. Image via UpNano.

The new NanoOne Green enhances 2PP 3D printing

UpNano’s new NanoOne Green adds to the company’s NanoOne 2PP 3D printer series, which features the NanoOne 1000 and NanoOne 250 systems.

These 2PP 3D printers incorporate UpNano’s patented adaptive resolution technology. This can dynamically expand the width of the laser beam by up to ten times to accelerate 3D printing in bulk material areas and shrink the beam where more precision is required. According to UpNano, adaptive resolution makes the NanoOne range the ‘highest performing and most adaptable 2PP 3D printers’ on the market.

As with its predecessors, the NanoOne Green is a compact desktop 3D printer, able to fit into most work environments. It features high-performance vibration isolation and a built-in clean room with a HEPA filter.

The NanoOne Green comes delivered in a ready-to-use standard configuration. However, users can customize their system with NanoOne accessories to suit specific 3D printing requirements. These include fiber holders, wafer chucks, heatable materials vats, and stage inserts for biological substrates. All upgrades can be retrofitted, allowing NanoOne systems to evolve with changing industry demands.

With its new 3D printer, UpNano is targeting a wide range of applications ranging from batch production of end-use parts to bioprinting in native cell environments. This flexibility is supported by the company’s broad materials portfolio, which features fully biocompatible and fused silica formulations.

NanoOne Green Accessories. Image via UpNano.

Technical specifications of the NanoOne Green

System type Desktop multiphoton laser lithography system 3D printing process Layer-by-layer 2-photon polymerization Light source Femtosecond fiber laser Laser wavelength 515 nm Laser power 400 mW Scanner Galvanometer scanner Stage Long-range piezo stage Maximum travel range Up to 120 x 100 x 49 mm Stage address grid 10 nm System dimensions 58.5 x 71.0 x 65.0 cm³ Total weight 124 kg

Featured image shows UpNano’s new NanoOne Green 3D printer. Image via UpNano.