New high-performance FDM filaments at Formnext 2024 by Xenia Materials

Advanced thermoplastic composites producer Xenia Materials is set to launch its latest high-performance filaments for Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) / Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) production at Formnext 2024.

Following its initial preview at TCT3Sixty 2024, Xenia’s 3DF Materials division is introducing four new filament solutions, designed to meet diverse requirements in industries needing lightweight, structural, and sustainable, materials for additive manufacturing. Attendees at Formnext can find Xenia’s team in Hall 12.1 at Booth G48, where the new materials will be available for in-depth exploration.

“Xenia’s latest products highlight our expanding role in additive manufacturing, offering solutions that prioritize precision, lightweight design, and environmental consciousness. Formnext 2024 attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with these new filaments from November 19 – 22, experiencing firsthand how our innovations support sustainable, adaptable, and durable manufacturing,” said the company.

Xenia’s 3DF Materials division logo. Image via Xenia Materials.

Meeting demands for structural integrity and sustainability

Established in 1995, the Italian company has developed expertise in high-performing thermoplastic polymers. Focused on creating composite materials for injection molding, Xenia has worked with clients across a range of sectors, including aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, consumer goods, sports, oil & gas, and transportation.

Expanding on its experience in Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF) applications, Xenia created this range of thermoplastic materials to address the complex needs of high-stress projects. Known for high stiffness and dimensional stability, these composites are suitable for applications where structural integrity is essential.

Lightweight yet resilient, they maintain precision across temperatures with minimal thermal expansion, essential properties for the production of tooling composites for carbon fiber lamination. By combining mechanical performance with an eco-conscious approach, Xenia aims to meet industry demands for responsible manufacturing that doesn’t compromise strength.

This selection supports rapid prototyping, composite tooling, and production of precision parts across sectors seeking dependable yet versatile solutions.

New 3DF filaments: XECARB® SL 3DF – 15% carbon fiber reinforced PA11

In its latest lineup, the company’s XECARB® SL 3DF filament stands out as a PA11-based composite enhanced with 15% carbon fiber. Crafted with Xenia’s proprietary SuperLight technology, it achieves a 0.99 g/cm³ density, balancing lightness with strength.

Derived from renewable castor oil, the 100% biobased PA11 offers strong chemical resistance, low moisture absorption, and high durability. Additionally, XECARB® SL 3DF enables a 15% increase in tensile modulus and up to a 10% reduction in weight over standard PA11 composites, providing a lightweight yet high-performing option for demanding environments.

XECARB® SL 3DF PA-11 filament. Image via Xenia Materials.

XELIGHT® 3DF – Ultralight PEBA

For weight-sensitive projects, XELIGHT® 3DF, an ultralight filament based on PEBA, offers a density of just 0.87 g/cm³. Combining flexibility and impact resistance with notable weight savings, this material achieves a 20% weight reduction compared to standard grades. Resilient even at low temperatures, this filament provides high impact strength, making it an ideal choice for applications where every gram counts, says the company.

XECARB® 45 3DF – 10% carbon fiber reinforced PVDF

Additionally, Xenia’s XECARB® 45 3DF filament delivers enhanced chemical resistance and structural strength through its modified Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) composition, reinforced with 10% carbon fiber.

Carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic material. Image via Xenia Materials.



Designed for challenging conditions, it withstands exposure to acids, bases, and solvents, while exhibiting UV resistance, flame retardance, and low permeability. Twice as conductive as standard PVDF, this material’s heightened performance suits both electronic applications and outdoor use.

XEGREEN® 23 3DF – 20% carbon fiber reinforced PETG

In response to a growing demand for sustainable manufacturing, Xenia introduces XEGREEN® 23 3DF, a PETG-based composite made entirely from recycled materials and reinforced with 20% carbon fiber.

Offering durability, low thermal expansion, and ductility, this filament supports applications requiring impact resistance and structural stability. Using recycled polymers, Xenia aims to address environmental concerns while delivering reliable performance, helping to reduce landfill waste and decrease reliance on virgin resources.

Discover more about Xenia’s range of 3D printing materials by visiting Xenia Materials.

Catch up on all the news from Formnext 2024.

Voting is now open for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards.

Want to share insights on key industry trends and the future of 3D printing? Register now to be included in the 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic material. Image via Xenia Materials.

