New FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO 3D printer launched by INTAMSYS

AM solutions provider INTAMSYS has announced the launch of the FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO, a high-speed industrial Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printer.

Designed to meet the stringent demands of industrial applications, the FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO offers enhanced precision, material performance, and consistency, making it an ideal solution for direct manufacturing and small-batch production. After 240,000 hours of high-speed production testing and the successful printing of over 30,000 parts, INTAMSYS assures reliable, industrial-grade quality at high speeds.

High-speed and high-quality printing for industrial applications

INTAMSYS states that the FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO delivers significant improvements in production efficiency, with an average printing speed of 250mm/s, and a maximum acceleration of 10,000mm/s². Equipped with up to eight material process packages supporting materials such as PPA-CF, PC, ABS-HS, and PA12-CF, the printer achieves a production capacity ranging from 500g to 1,000g per day.

An overhead look at the INTAMSYS FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO. Photo via INTAMSYS.

In duplicate and mirror modes, this capacity doubles to 1,000g per day. INTAMSYS credits these advances to its newly developed high-speed printing control mainboard and optimized motion control algorithms. The 100°C thermostatic chamber is designed to handle full-format printing of materials such as engineering plastics, addressing warping and stability issues during the process. By keeping temperature fluctuations below 5%, the chamber maintains uniform heat distribution, which significantly reduces internal stress, deformation, and shrinkage in large parts.

High and consistent temperatures improve the performance of materials like PC, which are particularly susceptible to warping. The high temperature also enhances the mechanical properties of printed parts, especially materials like ABS, which show a threefold increase in tensile strength at higher temperatures. This feature is critical for ensuring the repeatability and consistency of parts, making the printer highly suitable for mass production.

Material versatility and open-source filament compatibility

Without requiring nozzle changes, the FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO supports a broad range of materials, including high-performance thermoplastics such as PPS, PPS-CF/GF, PPA-CF, and PPA-GF. Additionally, the printer is compatible with open-source filaments, providing users with cost-effective and flexible choices.

FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO 3D printed parts made using PC. Image via INTAMSYS.

The FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO is compatible with PC-FR, which offers flame-retardant properties for sectors like rail transportation, PC-ABS, ideal for long-term outdoor automotive applications, and PC/PBT, which is suited for electronic manufacturing. The printer also supports flexible materials like TPU95A. INTAMSYS is continuously expanding its material portfolio, with new high-speed material process packages currently undergoing testing. Existing users will receive automatic updates and free upgrades as these new packages are released.

Its Independent Dual Extruder (IDEX) system further enhances versatility, supporting four printing modes: mirror, duplicate, dual, and support material printing. This system allows for high-quality prints of complex geometries using water-soluble or peelable support materials, while mirror and duplicate modes enhance productivity.

Enhanced user experience and automation

INTAMSYS has integrated advanced features into the FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO to simplify operations and improve productivity. The printer includes IDEX auto Z leveling for seamless calibration and mesh leveling with up to 10 x 10 modes for real-time accuracy compensation. Remote networking capabilities allow users to manage task queues automatically and integrate with MES for Industry 4.0 compatibility.

Thanks to the INTAM Box’s sealed design and reusable molecular sieve, humidity is kept at bay, allowing for up to 20 days of uninterrupted high-quality printing. This feature eliminates the frequent drying needed for filaments prone to moisture absorption, such as nylon, leading to better print quality and higher efficiency.

The IDEX system of INTAMSYS FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO. Photo via INTAMSYS.

Built for long-term, continuous production, the FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO provides a fast return on investment (ROI) for both industrial customers and printing service bureaus. With its sturdy design, the 3D printer operates for extended periods, enabling users to maintain revenue streams and increase profitability far beyond the initial outlay.

The FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO’s advanced features and versatility provide efficiency and adaptability for industries aiming to streamline production and enhance part quality.

Technical specifications of FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO 3D printer

Technology FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication) Build Volume Single nozzle: 305 x 260 x 260 mm;

Dual nozzle: 260 x 260 x 260 mm Layer Thickness 0.1 – 0.3 mm Number of nozzles 2 (IDEX) Nozzle Temperature Max. 350°C Printing Speed Max. 500 mm/s Printing Acceleration Max. 10000 mm/s2 Chamber Temperature Max. 100°C Platform Temperature Max. 160°C Leveling Mesh Leveling（Max.100 Points） Filament Diameter 1.75 mm Materials PC, ABS-HS, PPA-CF/GF, PA, PPS and various fiber materials, support materials Functions Filament runout warning, remote control, remote printing, online update Voltage 200 ‒ 240 V/7 A. 50/60 Hz Max. Power 1500 W Connectivity WiFi, Ethernet, USB Screen 7-inch touch screen Build Plate Magnetic flexible build plate Build Chamber Fully enclosed printing chamber Cooling Fan

Nozzle Maintenance Quick release design, easy installation, and disassembly Filament Box Overall sealed box, built-in reusable molecular sieve to keep dry, temp. and humidity real-time monitoring, standalone Number of Spools 2 (Max. 1 Kg/pcs） Resolution XY: 16 μm; Z: 1.25 μm Filtering System HEPA + Activated Carbon, Replaceable Overall Dimensions 700 x 655 x 700 mm Safety Design Safety Door Lock, Over Temperature Protection, Overload Protection, Warning Labels Slicing Software INTAMSUITE NEO Supported File Types .stl/.obj/.x3d/.3mf/.stp/.iges Operating System Windows Working Temperature 0°C～30°C (32～86 ℉) Working Humidity 20-70% Storage Temperature -20°C～55°C (-4～131℉) Storage Humidity 10-90%

Featured image shows the INTAMSYS FUNMAT PRO 310 NEO 3D printer. Image via INTAMSYS.