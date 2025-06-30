New Frontier Aerospace Completes Key Tests of 3D Printed Mjölnir Rocket Engine

New Frontier Aerospace (NFA), an equity-funded startup specializing in advanced rocket propulsion, has successfully completed a series of hot fire tests for its Mjölnir rocket engine. The engine, produced using additive manufacturing (AM), features a full-flow staged combustion cycle, one of the most efficient designs for liquid rocket propulsion. This makes Mjölnir well-suited for reusable launch systems, hypersonic vehicles, and orbital transfer platforms.

Additive Manufacturing Advantage: Aerospace, Space & Defense is next week, learn from industry leaders at this one-day online event. Final free registration spots – secure yours now.

“We are proud of the amazing team that built this program and thrilled with the engine’s performance during this series of hot fire tests,” said Bill Bruner, CEO of New Frontier Aerospace. “Mjölnir’s compact design, unmatched efficiency, and clean fuel make it a game-changer for hypersonic flight and space propulsion. It is poised to power our ambitious roadmap and open new possibilities for our customers.”

The engine’s development was supported by seed funding from National Security Innovation Capital, a program within the U.S. Defense Innovation Unit. NASA also provided additional funding for the sustained test series.

High-fire tests of the Mjölnir rocket engine. Photo via New Frontier Aerospace

LNG-Fueled Mjölnir to Support Multiple Aerospace Platforms

Mjölnir operates on liquid natural gas (LNG), and when sourced from bio-waste, the engine is net carbon negative, offering a lower-emissions option for future aerospace and defense applications.

NFA plans to integrate Mjölnir into two of its upcoming aerospace platforms. The first is Pathfinder, a hypersonic Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) scheduled to begin hover testing in early 2026. The second is the Bifröst orbital transfer vehicle, expected to enter space operations in 2027. Beyond internal programs, Mjölnir is also being offered as a standalone product, providing customers with a propulsion solution for their missions.

The Mjölnir rocket engine. Image via New Frontier Aerospace.

3D Printed Space Rockets

In May, LEAP 71, a Dubai-based engineering company, entered a new phase in its rocket engine program, concentrating on developing meganewton-class propulsion systems. This effort includes two key engine designs: a 200 kN aerospike and a 2000 kN bell-nozzle, both built upon previous work with smaller-scale engines. The company is using computational engineering techniques and industrial-scale 3D printing to create complex propulsion systems tailored for future space missions.

Elsewhere, Relativity Space launched the world’s first 3D printed rocket, the Terran 1, marking a significant step forward for additive manufacturing’s role within the space industry. After launching from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida the rocket, 85% of which is 3D printed, ultimately failed to reach orbit. Yet, the Terran 1 launch was heralded as a success by Relative Space, which intends to increase the 3D printed mass of future vehicles to 95%.

Join our Additive Manufacturing Advantage (AMAA) event on July 10th, where AM leaders from Aerospace, Space, and Defense come together to share mission-critical insights. Online and free to attend. Secure your spot now.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.

Featured image shows high-fire tests of the Mjölnir rocket engine. Photo via New Frontier Aerospace.