New Formlabs Form 4L and its variant 3D printer announced with unique additions

3D printer OEM Formlabs has launched its new Form 4L and Form 4BL large-format SLA 3D printers, delivering high-speed performance and scalability for prototyping and production.

Priced at $9,999, these printers can complete large-scale prints in under six hours, with printing speeds of up to 80 mm per hour. Powered by the Low Force Display (LFD) print engine, these novel printers achieve a 99% success rate for print jobs. Their build volume is almost five times greater than that of their predecessor, the Form 4 model.

With a unique cartridge design, the Form 4L reduces plastic waste by 63% while accelerating resin dispensing. Supporting over 23 materials, including biocompatible, durable, rigid, and flame-retardant options, it offers exceptional versatility for a range of applications. Its large scale allows users to produce thousands of small parts daily at a low cost, making it ideal for both prototyping and high-volume production.

“We believe in driving innovation forward by providing the freedom and flexibility users need to bring their ideas to life. Form 4L will enable users to solve bigger problems and bring big ideas to life at lightning-fast speeds, regardless of scale or complexity,” said Formlabs CPO Dávid Lakatos.

Formlabs Form 4 3D printer. Photo via Formlabs.

Expanded platform for more control and flexibility

Alongside the new 3D printers, Formlabs introduced a set of accessories developed to simplify the printing process. These include a resin mixer, resin tank, build platform, resin pumping system, and post-processing tools like the Form Wash L, all aimed at improving workflow efficiency and print quality.

In addition to the printer upgrades, Formlabs has expanded its platform to offer users greater control and flexibility. Through the newly introduced Developer Platform, users can explore Open Material Mode (OMM), which permits the use of any material. Additionally, the Print Settings Editor (PSE) allows for print setting customization, optimizing performance for various applications.

Users can now streamline their 3D printing process by connecting their preferred software, thanks to new API and integration options. Additionally, general-purpose material prices have dropped to $79, with bulk pricing at $35 per liter for SLA resins and $45 per kilogram for SLS powders, offering a more cost-effective solution for large-scale production.

New materials and software enhancements

In terms of materials, Formlabs also introduced new offerings, including Nylon 12 White Powder and Nylon 12 Tough Powder. Offering high contrast and biocompatibility, Nylon 12 White Powder suits a variety of applications. Meanwhile, Nylon 12 Tough Powder brings superior ductility, a high refresh rate, and minimal warpage, making it an ideal choice for parts requiring strong mechanical performance.

According to the company, PreForm’s update brings new features to simplify job and model preparation, including model hollowing, drain holes, part texturing, labeling, and cages for protecting fragile models. Additionally, users can now share fine-tuned print settings as FPS files, fostering greater collaboration and enabling quicker prototyping.

Since the release of Form 4 this year, Formlabs has reported significant improvements in 3D printing speeds and cost per part. Providing a larger build volume and reduced production costs, Form 4L is anticipated to boost output for current users while opening doors to new applications across a range of industries.

Success stories highlight Formlabs’ impact across industries

Many clients using Formlabs’ 3D printing have seen high-quality results. Agostino LoBello, Product Design Engineer at Radio Flyer, shared that the company 3D printed a seat for the Stingray Ride-On on Form 4L, later using it in a vendor meeting. He highlighted how the printer’s speed and accuracy had greatly improved their workflow.

Last month, Ford Motor Company utilized Formlabs’ SLA and SLS 3D printers, including the high-speed Form 4 alongside Form 3L and Fuse 1+ 30W, to rapidly prototype components for an Electric Explorer SUV.

Form 4 in the Ford workshop. Photo via Formlabs.

Thanks to Form 4’s print speeds, reaching up to 100 mm/hr, and its ease of use helped Ford quickly prototype components like mirrors, charging ports, and dashboard parts, reducing iteration times from days to hours. This approach supports Ford’s plan to electrify its vehicle lineup in Europe by 2030, offering greater design flexibility and faster production.

A few months before this, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) provider Unilever and Serioplast Global Services began leveraging Formlabs’ SLA 3D printing to overhaul bottle design and production process.

By using 3D printed molds made from Rigid 10K Resin, the companies were able to reduce lead times by up to 70% and cut tooling costs by as much as 90%. This approach eliminated the need for complex metal tooling, allowing for faster prototyping and comprehensive pilot testing, producing 200 pilot units in just two weeks.

Be a part of our 2025 3D Printing Industry Executive Survey. Register now to shape the future of 3D printing!

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the Formlabs logo. Image via Formlabs.