New Eight-Laser Metal AM System Launched by Intech Additive Solutions

Indian 3D printer manufacturer Intech Additive Solutions announced the launch of its Infinity Series iFusion450-8, an eight-laser metal AM system, at IMTEX Forming 2026 in Bengaluru last week.

The Infinity Series iFusion450-8 features a build volume of 450 × 450 × 450 mm and is equipped with eight synchronised 500W fibre lasers. “Additive manufacturing matters in serial production only when it delivers predictable economics at scale,” said Sridhar Balaram, Founder and Director of Intech Additive Solutions. “We focused on cost per part, throughput, and repeatability, not just speed. What makes this system production-ready is the way hardware, process, and software work as one. That integration allows manufacturers to move from pilots to dependable serial production.”

Intech Additive Solutions at IMTEX 2026. Photo via Intech Additive Solutions.

System architecture and production design

The system uses an eight-laser architecture that operates simultaneously across defined build zones with controlled overlap. According to the company, coordinating laser operation across the full build area allows higher throughput while maintaining consistent process conditions, with claimed reductions in cost per part of up to 70% and increases in annual output of up to six times compared with conventional systems.

Beyond laser configuration, the system has been developed for continuous industrial operation, incorporating zone-level laser synchronisation and a modular architecture intended to support high uptime. Build preparation, multi-laser coordination, process control, monitoring, and production optimization are handled through a unified software framework, with provisions for powder handling and end-to-end workflow integration.

The Infinity Series iFusion450-8 is targeted at sectors including aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, and tooling.

The Infinity Series iFusion450-8 metal 3D printer. Photo via Intech Additive Solutions.

While metal AM has been widely adopted for prototyping and limited production, its expansion into serial manufacturing has remained constrained by throughput and cost. Larger build volumes alone have not delivered proportional productivity gains, as single- and dual-laser systems often result in longer build times, lower machine utilisation, and higher per-part costs as part sizes or batch volumes increase.

In recent years, these constraints have driven machine manufacturers to increase laser counts in metal 3D printing systems, using parallel exposure to raise output and justify higher system prices. Previous market data shows that although unit shipments of industrial metal systems have softened in some regions, revenues have continued to grow as vendors introduce larger, multi-laser platforms aimed at production environments rather than pilot use.

Constraints shaping serial metal AM systems

Multi-laser metal AM systems have emerged in other markets where manufacturers are addressing similar scale and throughput constraints. Chinese metal 3D printer manufacturer Farsoon Technologies developed the FS1521M series of LPBF systems incorporating 16 fibre lasers within a large-format build architecture.

Unveiled at TCT Asia 2023, the FS1521M and FS1521M-U variants combine high laser counts with controlled overlap and calibration strategies to maintain uniform properties across large build areas. The manufacturer positioned this configuration as a means to increase productivity and reduce manufacturing costs in volume production environments, particularly for aerospace and oil and gas applications.

A similar approach was taken by Bright Laser Technologies (BLT), which launched the BLT-S800 laser powder bed fusion system featuring a 800 × 800 × 600 mm build volume and a 20-laser configuration. According to BLT, the higher laser count and synchronisation are intended to shorten delivery cycles and support serial manufacturing without requiring additional equipment, factory space, or operating personnel.

The company stated that dozens of BLT-S800 systems have already been deployed in customer facilities, with multi-laser coordination, powder handling, and software control used to support stability, throughput, and repeatability in production environments.

