New CONTEXT Report Highlights Positive 3D Printing Outlook for 2025

New data from market intelligence firm CONTEXT offers a positive outlook for the additive manufacturing market in 2025.

In the latter half of next year, CONTEXT anticipates a recovery in shipments of Industrial 3D printers costing over $100,000. The firm expects shipments of these systems to increase by 15% in 2025. Growth will primarily be driven by demand for metal 3D printers, particularly laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) systems, led by growing adoption in China. This would reportedly bring sales in the industrial market back to levels last seen in 2021.

Reflecting on 2024, the market intelligence experts identified challenges experienced throughout the industry. The first half of 2024 saw shipments of Midrange ($20,000–$100,000) and Professional ($2,500–$20,000) decline by −10% and −28%, respectively, while Industrial 3D printer sales dropped -15%. Current estimates indicate that sales of all 3D printers costing over $2,500 will be down by at least single-digit percentages compared to 2023.

However, CONTEXT acknowledged the continued success of low-cost 3D printer manufacturers. The Entry-level segment is the only one expected to show growth when full-year 2024 figures are available. Shipments of consumer-centric 3D printers costing under $2500 soared in the first half of 2024, increasing 41% on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Chris Connery, VP of Global Analysis at CONTEXT, is optimistic for the year ahead. “As global inflation continues to cool hand-in-hand with declining interest rates, other segments are also poised to see growth in 2025,” he explained. Entry-level, Professional, Mid-range, and Industrial 3D printers are all expected to experience increased shipments in 2025.

In 2024, the global adoption of high-cost, professional-grade 3D printers was stunted by high interest rates and restrained capital expenditure. Overall, industrial shipments fell despite increasing demand from China. Demand for metal 3D printers was stronger than for Industrial polymer systems.

Looking ahead, Connery has noted “cautious optimism” from system manufacturers which report strong interest and engagement from buyers looking to purchase 3D printers once financing improves. “Interest rates are beginning to fall, and the declining cost of capital has the high-end of the additive manufacturing industry poised for a rebound,” he added.

CONTEXT identified the introduction of a “new wild card to contend with” in the form of potential tariffs anticipated in the US’s first year of the new Trump Administration. Despite this, if interest rates continue to experience downward adjustments and pricing remains stable, the firm expects 3D printer sales to recover by the second half of 2025.

In 2025, the company is forecasting 14% growth in Midrange 3D printer shipment growth, with Professional shipments set to rise by 8% compared to 2024. However, Professional 3D printers continue to struggle, as demand shifts to entry-level systems like those offered by Shenzhen-based Bambu Lab. While shipments of low-cost 3D printers cooled off at the end of 2024, CONTEXT expects another year of double-digit percentage growth in 2025 irrespective of changes in interest rates.

Despite industry challenges, COTEXT added that additive manufacturing is witnessing increased adoption for high-volume production applications, particularly in the aerospace, automotive, and healthcare sectors. As such, the five-year projection for Industrial 3D printer shipments is positive, with an expected 19% compound annual growth rate.

The Bambu Lab X1-Carbon 3D printer. Image via Bambu Lab.

Industry optimism for the future of 3D printing

COTEXT is not the only market intelligence firm forecasting a positive year ahead for the 3D printing industry. The Additive Manufacturing Working Group of the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) published its fall 2024 3D printing survey earlier this year.

Respondents shared optimism for the future of 3D printing, despite “an extremely difficult market environment” in 2024. 65% of those surveyed anticipate domestic market growth over the next two years, with 58% anticipating an increase in exports. 68% of the companies believe new applications will have the largest positive impact on industry investment.

Elsewhere, Wohlers Associates, the Colorado-based additive manufacturing consultancy firm operating under ASTM International, anticipated growth to mass production in its Wohlers Report 2024. The company anticipates a shift to high-volume production of end-use parts.

The report expects 3D printer and post-processing technology improvements to scale additive manufacturing from thousands of parts to hundreds of thousands, with million-part production runs anticipated for small components. Increases in 3D printer speeds are also expected to lower the cost per part, increasing adoption for new industries and applications.

