New coalition agreement puts 3D printing on the political map

A new coalition agreement, formed by Germany’s Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) with the Social Democratic Party (SPD), has included 3D printing among the technologies it aims to support in the next legislative term.

The mention may be brief, but it’s one the industry has been waiting for. For years, stakeholders have called for more visible political backing for AM’s role in reshaping how things are made. While the agreement doesn’t offer specifics, its broader focus on industrial modernization, digital infrastructure, and climate policy suggests 3D printing is starting to find its place in national conversations about economic resilience.

Among those welcoming the move is Mobility goes Additive (MGA) e.V., a Berlin-based network of over 140 members spanning the AM value chain such as 3D Systems, BigRep, Materialise, and more. The group describes itself as a user-driven, globally connected consortium that works with partners at home and abroad to advance the industry.

Ahead of the coalition talks, MGA submitted a position paper urging the government to take AM more seriously as part of its industrial strategy. The document draws links between 3D printing and key policy priorities such as sustainability, digital transformation, and resilient manufacturing networks. It also lays out a set of practical asks: a national AM strategy, more funding for R&D, stronger workforce training programs, and better coordination across existing efforts.

“We’re at a tipping point. Additive Manufacturing can be a driver of competitiveness in Europe — but to realise that, we need the right political and industrial framework. That’s why we wrote this position paper, and why we’ll keep pushing,” says Managing Director Stefanie Brickwede.

MGA team. Photo via MGA.

A race to stay ahead in AM

In its analysis, MGA acknowledges that Europe continues to play a key role in AM innovation. However, the pace is picking up elsewhere.

The United States and BRICS nations including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have already rolled out national strategies and invested heavily in scaling the technology. MGA warns that without more targeted action, Germany could struggle to keep up, particularly in highly regulated sectors where precision and compliance are critical.

Additionally, the paper highlights AM’s potential to reduce emissions and material waste, modernize production through automation, and strengthen healthcare by enabling faster, localized manufacturing of essential devices.

Still, there are hurdles. MGA points to a mix of persistent challenges: limited awareness among smaller businesses, uncertainty around upfront investment, and a shortage of skilled workers trained in AM-specific tools and methods.

Despite Europe’s strong research base, MGA warns that slow adoption among SMEs could limit the region’s industrial edge. It also raises concerns about “lack of comprehensive EU and nationwide regulations” in healthcare, noting that the absence of clear guidance for 3D printed pharmaceuticals and medical devices continues to slow adoption in the sector.

To address the talent gap, the organization recommends expanding EU-backed training and certification programs like the Sector Skills Strategy in Additive Manufacturing (SAM) and the International Additive Manufacturing Qualification System (IAMQS), both of which offer practical models for workforce development.

MGA cheers recognition of 3D printing in new coalition deal. Image via MGA.

Turning a policy signal into action

While not yet tied to specific initiatives, MGA sees the reference as a meaningful signal. For MGA, this opens the door to deeper conversations with policymakers about what comes next, from regulatory frameworks to education programs and targeted funding initiatives.

It also stresses the importance of aligning Germany’s efforts with broader European strategies. With so many EU-funded projects already underway, MGA hopes Germany can build on what’s been done rather than starting from scratch. Drawing from existing insights, they argue, will not only speed things up but help scale results across borders.

The MGA paper points to AM’s alignment with Germany’s circular economy strategy, which aims to cut per capita raw material use from 15 to 8 tonnes by 2045 and double circular material use by 2030.

Among its longer-term recommendations, MGA proposes the creation of a European AM hub to support coordination, investment, and technology transfer across member states. This aligns with MGA’s broader “Europe Makes” vision, an initiative aimed at positioning 3D printing as a strategic cornerstone of European industry.

In the broader context, the coalition agreement signals growing interest in technologies driving digital sovereignty, climate resilience, and industrial change. AM now stands alongside AI and lightweight engineering; a promising sign, even if the specifics remain unclear. For now, the AM stakeholders are watching closely to see if this early recognition turns into concrete support.

The timing couldn’t be more relevant. With governments across Europe rethinking industrial strategy amid ongoing supply chain disruptions, energy uncertainty, and geopolitical tension, technologies like 3D printing are getting a second look.

What 3D printing trends should you watch out for in 2025?

How is the future of 3D printing shaping up?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the MGA team. Photo via MGA.