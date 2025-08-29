New CA$2M backing from Ottawa for net zero student housing at UWindsor

Your seat at the Additive Manufacturing Advantage awaits! Register free for AMA: Energy and AMA: Automotive & Mobility.

The University of Windsor (UWindsor) has been awarded CA$2 million in federal funding to build a net zero student residence using 3D printing technology.

Planned for California Avenue and expected to open next summer, Windsor’s project is part of a CA$12 million federal package directed to six organizations chosen to explore new approaches to construction and affordability.

Alongside the residence itself, the initiative includes a training program that will give 60 participants direct experience with 3D printing and automation in housing. Participants will include students, engineers, construction workers, and government officials. A dedicated website is also planned to share updates and promote wider understanding of the technology.

During the announcement, visitors at the engineering lab were shown 3D printed construction material, illustrating how the methods are being adapted for residential use. Funding is being delivered through the Regional Homebuilding Innovation Initiative, a federal program that provides interest free loans to support innovative techniques and improve productivity in Canada’s housing sector.

According to Windsor Star, Bill Van Heyst, Dean Of Engineering, said, “We believe that innovation is more than technology.” He emphasized that the goal is to create practical, sustainable, and community-focused solutions that support Canadians in living, working, and thriving where they are.

3D printed material used in home construction is seen at a University of Windsor engineering lab on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. Photo via Windsor Star.

3D printing in Canada’s housing sector

Concerns about how 3D printing might help in addressing Canada’s housing needs were being raised as early as 2018.

That year, the Conference Board of Canada released a report on adapting 3D printing for northern and remote regions, where high construction costs and severe housing shortages persist. It highlighted potential savings in labor and materials but cautioned about the limits of concrete in subarctic climates and stressed the importance of northern-led research.

Since then, interest in automated and digital construction has expanded into projects that move beyond research into active development. Real estate developer Horizon Legacy and Indigenous-owned firm Two Row Architect recently partnered on Eh ni da se, a housing initiative expected to be the world’s largest Indigenous development built with onsite robotic technology.

Featuring an arc-shaped floor plan inspired by the moon, the project combines scalable automation with culturally grounded design to address housing shortages in Indigenous communities of Canada. The first phase will construct a three-story residential complex of up to 30 units, with construction starting in spring 2025 and expansion planned for a second phase.

Back in 2021, Dutch start-up Twente Additive Manufacturing developed Fibonacci House in British Columbia, Canada’s first 3D printed home and the first of its kind listed on Airbnb. Printed in eleven days using 20 parts and around 800,000 m³ of concrete, the 35 m² dwelling combines a curved Fibonacci-inspired design with sound-proofing, climate adaptability, and space for four occupants.

Built with glue-lam beams and handmade window frames, it demonstrates both material and energy efficiency. Revenue from Airbnb bookings was said to support World Housing’s plan for Sakura Place, a community of five 3D printed homes designed for single mothers.

AM strengthens affordable housing sector

3D printing is increasingly being explored as a tool to lower construction costs and speed up homebuilding, making it a promising option for affordable housing.

Building on this, Texas-based construction 3D printing company ICON recently unveiled three one-bedroom 3D printed homes in Austin’s Mueller community under the Mueller Affordable Homes Program, which was created to ensure 25% of neighborhood housing remains accessible to income-qualified buyers.

AI-generated image of ICON’s 3D printed homes under Mueller Affordable Homes Program. Image via ICON.

Ranging from 650 to 651 sq. ft. and priced from $195,000, the residences were designed by Michael Hsu Office of Architecture and developed with Catellus. Built with ICON’s CarbonX material, they offer strong thermal insulation for Austin’s climate. Compact layouts feature open ground floors with upstairs bedrooms, and the project will expand to include nearly a dozen larger 3D printed homes.

Additionally, Houston-based automated construction 3D printing company HiveASMBLD began construction on Zuri Gardens, a 13-acre affordable housing development in Southeast Houston that will feature 80 hybrid 3D printed homes.

Scheduled to start its first print in October 2025 and finish within 18 months, the project is part of Houston’s Affordable Home Development Program for households earning up to 120% of the Area Median Income. Each 1,360 sq. ft. home will combine 3D printed low-carbon concrete walls on the first floor with panelized second-floor systems, integrating LP SmartSide siding, LP TechShield roofing, and LP Legacy sub-flooring to enhance durability, insulation, and weather resistance.

Featured image shows 3D printed material used in home construction is seen at a University of Windsor engineering lab on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. Photo via Windsor Star.