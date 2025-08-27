New bioprinted brain vessel model replicates atherosclerotic flow for drug testing 

Pusan National University (PNU) has unveiled a 3D bioprinted brain vessel model that replicates stenosis and pathological flow, enabling lab studies of atherosclerosis-linked inflammation. The work, led by Prof. Byoung Soo Kim with collaborators at POSTECH, uses an embedded coaxial bioprinting method and a reinforced ECM-based bioink to create perfusable conduits with controlled narrowing. The study was published online in Advanced Functional Materials.



The researchers employed an embedded 3D coaxial bioprinting technique, fabricating hollow, perfusable vessels inside a supportive hydrogel bath in under five minutes. This rapid process made it possible to introduce precise and customizable luminal narrowings. The core of the approach lies in a hybrid bioink formulated from porcine vascular extracellular matrix (VdECM), collagen, and alginate. Collagen was added to counteract shrinkage, while alginate promoted rapid stabilization during printing. Together, these modifications increased the material’s dynamic modulus by 65-fold compared to ECM alone, producing structures that combined mechanical integrity with biological functionality.

Embedded 3D-coaxial bioprinting of stenotic brain vessels. Image via Pusan National University.

Quantifying Disease Mechanisms

By tuning print stage velocity, the team demonstrated exquisite control over vessel geometry, producing channels between 250–500 μm and replicating physiologically relevant stenoses. Human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) and human brain microvascular endothelial cells (HBMECs) adhered to the lumen surface, forming mature, confluent linings that expressed junctional proteins CD31, ZO-1, and VE-cadherin. These markers confirmed the establishment of a functional endothelial barrier.

Barrier selectivity was further validated through permeability assays, which revealed size-dependent transport of tracer molecules across the endothelium. Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations and fluorescent bead tracking confirmed that stenotic regions generated disturbed recirculating flow patterns characteristic of atherosclerosis. Under these hemodynamic conditions, the expression of inflammatory adhesion molecules was significantly upregulated: ICAM-1 increased by ~2.2-fold and VCAM-1 by ~1.5-fold compared to straight vessels. These results demonstrate that the model can reproduce shear-stress-induced endothelial inflammation in a controllable, in vitro setting.

Applications and future outlook

The system bridges a critical gap between static 2D culture and simplified microfluidic chips, providing a physiologically relevant and tunable platform for investigating cerebrovascular disease. Its potential applications include studying mechanisms of atherosclerosis, screening drug candidates, and exploring precision medicine strategies. Looking ahead, the researchers suggest refining the platform by using brain-specific ECM sources, incorporating smooth muscle co-cultures, and integrating with organ-on-chip systems. Such developments could expand the model’s use from fundamental disease research to preclinical therapeutic testing and even implantable vascular graft design.

3D Printing Expands Its Reach in Neuroscience

3D printing is increasingly being applied to neural research, with studies showing how the technology can capture both the structure and function of the brain. KAIST’s 3D printed brain-on-a-chip tracked neural activity for 27 days, enabling long-term disease studies.

Researchers at UW-Madison bioprinted functional human brain tissue with active networks, to study connectivity and neurodegeneration. Brazilian scientists at the Federal University of Sao Paulo developed a new method for printing brain cells for regenerative medicine, opening pathways for regenerative medicine, while another team measured brain signals with a 3D printed micro-scale medical device.

Featured image shows the integrated approach for fabricating stenotic brain blood vessel models using 3D in-bath coaxial bioprinting. Image via Park et al., Pusan National University / POSTECH, Advanced Functional Materials