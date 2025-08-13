New Bambu Lab Software Integration Adds Physics-Based Simulation Capabilities

3D printing startup Helio Additive has integrated its physics-based thermal simulation and optimization software into Bambu Lab’s slicer.

The Delaware-based company launched its Dragon software last year to boost print reliability, cut warping and defects, and accelerate 3D printing. This platform allows users to simulate and fine-tune print settings before starting a job, helping prevent failures and optimize parts without lengthy trial-and-error cycles.

Now, Dragon has been added directly into Bambu Studio, the slicing software for Bambu Lab’s desktop FDM 3D printers.

This integration makes the software compatible with the Shenzhen-based Bambu’s X- and H-series systems, including the new H2D Pro, which launched this week. As a result, hundreds of thousands of users can now simulate and optimize parts directly within their existing slicer workflow.

At launch, Dragon supports 20 Bambu Lab and Polymaker materials. H-series and X-series users will initially receive 25 free simulations monthly. However, from August 26, customers will be able to upgrade to a $15/month Helio Additive subscription, which unlocks 35 ‘one-click’ optimizations per month.

David Hartmann, CEO of Helio Additive, called the integration a “turning point” for desktop 3D printing.

“We created Dragon to eliminate uncertainty in 3D printing. Now, thanks to our partnership with Bambu Lab, desktop users everywhere can access the same intelligent simulation and optimization once reserved for industrial platforms,” he explained. “Whether you’re prototyping or scaling up production, you can print faster, stronger, and more reliably.”

Dragon can be activated in the settings menu in the latest version of Bambu Studio, with more details available on the Helio Additive website.

Bambu Studio screenshot showing thermal quality index after simulation with Dragon software. Image via Bambu Lab.

New Bambu Lab software integration

Helio Additive initially launched its Dragon cloud-based software to boost productivity and cut costs in large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM). Called Dragon for LSGAM, this system is optimized for large-scale granular-based additive manufacturing.

Earlier this year, Helio integrated Dragon Chinese 3D printer OEM PioCreat’s product ecosystem. In particular, the collaboration sees every one of Piocreat’s G5 Ultra and G12 pellet 3D printers delivered with a Dragon license as standard.

Now, by integrating Dragon Desktop into Bambu Studio, Helio brings industrial simulation capabilities to the desktop FDM 3D printer market.

Dragon automatically optimizes thousands of production parameters, enabling users to achieve first-time-right printing with a single click. Built on first-principles physics, it simulates the thermal performance of a print and flags areas of concern to deliver accurate and reliable results.

Before and after optimization using Dragon software. Image via Bambu Lab.

In an interview with 3D Printing Industry, Hartmann explained that the software provides, through an API or a dashboard, “access to the core toolset, which is a thermal simulation, for any geometry, any printer, and any material.”

By fine-tuning settings and digitally experimenting with parameter sets before production begins, Dragon prevents print failures, reduces material waste, and lowers costs. According to Hartmann, one case study saw Dragon “save well over 300 kilos of material and four engineering weeks of labor.” This, he added, equates to a “70% reduction in scrap” for a single part.

Dragon also features a no-code interface that further removes technical barriers, making advanced 3D printing accessible to a broader range of users. As such, Helio claims that its new partnership with Bambu Lab furthers the company’s mission to increase the scalability, reliability, and accessibility “on the shop floor or the desktop.”

Helio will host all Dragon data on its servers to fully support the platform’s advanced simulation capabilities in Bambu Studio.

Fiber-filled engineering part before (left) and after (right) optimization with warping reduction. Photo via Bambu Lab.

Simulation software enhances additive manufacturing

Simulation software is becoming an increasingly important tool within additive manufacturing, helping manufacturers save time, material, and money. London-based software developer Aibuild recently introduced finite element thermal simulation capabilities to its AI-powered toolpath optimization platform.

This new system is designed for use with directed energy deposition (DED) and LFAM polymer extrusion processes. The tool simulates heat distribution throughout the build before production begins, allowing print parameters to be automatically enhanced based on material and environmental data. This prevents common 3D printing failures, reducing waste and machine downtime. Aibuild claims it is the first time this type of simulation has been natively embedded within LFAM path planning software.

Elsewhere, in the metal additive manufacturing space, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software developer Flow Science released the FLOW-3D 2025R1 suite. This update introduced a unified interface and new tools for simulating laser powder bed fusion and DED. High-performance computing support reportedly allows additive manufacturing simulations to run up to nine times faster than standard workstations. Ultimately, the company aims to make metal 3D printing simulations more accessible to industrial engineers.

