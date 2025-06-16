New Bambu Lab Patent Protects 3D Printer Heatbed Technology

Shenzhen Tuozhu Technology Co., Ltd., the parent company of Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Bambu Lab, has patented a new 3D printer heatbed design.

Titled “Heated Bed of 3D Printer, and 3D Printer,” the patent was published internationally under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), a global treaty administered by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), on May 8, 2025.

It is designed to enhance 3D printer performance and accessibility. Features include integrated heating elements, a redesigned magnet architecture, aluminum-free construction, bed level adjustability, and safety measures. These reportedly reduce costs without sacrificing performance.

Schematic diagram of the structure of the heatbed design. Image via the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Implications for Stratasys v. Bambu Lab?

This patent (WO2025/092408) has been published amid Bambu Lab’s legal battle with Stratasys. The industrial 3D printer OEM alleges that Bambu Lab’s X1C, X1E, P1S, P1P, A1, and A1 mini 3D printers infringe on ten of its patents.

One such patent, US patent No. 9,592,660, covers a heated build platform used in 3D printing. This was filed by continuous carbon fiber 3D printer developer Arevo, Inc. in 2014, and granted in March 2017. Silicon Valley-based Arevo ceased operations in 2023. Stratays acquired its intellectual property in March 2024.

The key difference between Stratasys’s U.S. Patent No. 9,592,660 and Bambu Lab’s WO2025/092408 lies in their structural configurations.

Stratasys’s patent focuses on a heated build platform with a thin, removable plate coated with a high-temperature polymer, designed to prevent warping and facilitate easy removal of printed objects.

In contrast, Bambu Lab’s patent describes a heated bed where the heating unit is integrated between the heated bed body and the bottom shell, optimized for adhesion, 3D print quality, and affordability. This new patent could be used to strengthen Shenzhen Tuozhu Technology Co., Ltd.’s legal position as a co-defendant in Stratasys v. Bambu Lab.

The defendants could argue that the new design does not infringe on Stratasys’s existing patent, citing structural and functional differences between the two. This may serve to highlight Bambu Lab’s proprietary technology, strengthen its market position, or provide leverage in negotiations or a potential countersuit.

The Bambu Lab X1C 3D printer. Image via Bambu Lab.

New Bambu Lab patent for a 3D printer heatbed

Shenzhen Tuozhu Technology Co.’s patent describes a layered heatbed structure comprising the main body, a heating unit, and a bottom shell. An insulation layer beneath the assembly minimises heat loss, enhancing energy efficiency. The design also incorporates a levelling detection module, which actively adjusts the heatbed to maintain a level surface throughout the printing process, crucial for print quality and consistency.

At the heart of the heatbed design is a concave or S-shaped channel, known as the “first receiving groove”, embedded on the underside of the heatbed. This groove houses the heating element, which can be secured through press-fitting, screws, or in-mould die casting. The design is intended to enhance thermal transfer and ensure more consistent heat distribution across the print surface, thereby improving adhesion and minimizing common 3D printing defects, such as warping.

The heating unit relies on either a heat pipe or a resistance wire, replacing conventional aluminum substrates that combine both aluminum and copper. The different thermal expansion rates of these metals can result in uneven heat distribution. By contrast, the use of heat pipes or resistance wire, as outlined in the patent, offers more consistent thermal performance while reducing material costs.

Cross section of the heatbed design. Image via the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Safety measures have also been taken into account. The design features a sensor that monitors the temperature of the heatbed. A switch is connected in series with the power supply to cut off power if the temperature exceeds a safe limit. This prevents overheating damage to 3D prints or the 3D printer.

The patent also introduces a segmented magnet system to enhance bed adhesion while lowering production costs. Instead of using a single sheet of soft magnetic material, the design incorporates two concentric arrays of magnets embedded within the heatbed. Stronger magnets are positioned around the perimeter to anchor the print panel’s edges, where warping commonly occurs. A central ring of weaker magnets reduces mechanical stress in the core, promoting 3D print stability.

According to the patent, this targeted approach helps to maintain heatbed flatness, enhances 3D print quality, and optimizes magnetic force distribution. By minimizing the use of high-strength magnets, the approach reportedly lowers production costs without compromising performance.

A close-up cross section of the heatbed design. Image via the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

New 3D printing patents hit the headlines

The constant stream of new 3D printing patents underscores continued innovation in additive manufacturing. Earlier this year, U.S. sportswear giant Nike filed a patent for 3D printing shoes. In this new method, digital designs are 3D printed onto fabric material to create the shoe’s upper. The sole is then 3D printed directly onto this section, consolidating conventional two-part shoe construction techniques into a single step.

According to the patent, US-12226973-B2, this new approach unlocks advanced material customization, allowing designers to improve strength, rigidity, support, flexibility, and abrasion resistance. By removing the need for heavy adhesives, stitching, and material layers, shoemakers can also create lighter footwear designs. This patent followed several years of 3D printing at Nike, which began in 2013 when the Oregon-based firm unveiled its first 3D printed football boot.

In other news, Molecular Rebar Design, a nanomaterials company based in Austin, Texas, recently patented a new method that utilizes oxidized discrete carbon nanotubes (CNTs) with bonded dispersing agents.

The patent, US-20210237509-A1, aims to enhance the performance of 3D printable resins used in vat photopolymerization, sintering, and thermoplastic fusion. It does so by chemically functionalizing CNTs, attaching dispersing agents directly to their sidewalls. This approach reportedly produces higher aspect ratios and more uniform dispersions. These enhanced dispersions blend into UV-curable acrylates, thermoplastics, and elastomers, delivering stronger green parts, better sinterability, and faster curing times.

