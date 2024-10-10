New Bambu Lab 3D Printers Announcement

Bambu Lab has delayed the launch of its new 3D printer to Q1 2025, having previously stated that the “new generation” 3D printer would be released this year.

The industry-leading manufacturer of desktop FDM 3D printers, Bambu Lab announced on X that the revised timeline will allow it to refine the new product’s “innovative features” and ensure it’s fully prepared for global distribution. This includes addressing logistics, stock availability, and spare parts, all aimed at delivering a seamless customer experience.

While specifics on the new 3D printer are limited, the company has confirmed that it will target prosumer customers who demand “cutting-edge performance.” Set to supersede Bambu’s flagship X1 series, the new system will reportedly unlock capabilities “previously not possible in consumer 3D printing.”

Speculation suggests the new system will feature a significantly larger build volume than the company’s current offerings. Rumors also hint at the potential inclusion of a tool changer to rival Prusa Research’s Prusa XL model.

Sometimes, whether intentional or not, early announcements can benefit the company. For example, a year after 3DPI reported HP’s “paradigm-changing” plans, 3DPI traveled to New York in 2014 to witness “the birth of a 3D printing behemoth!“ and the official announcement of the Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printer. Two years later, in 2016, HP launched two 3D printers at that year’s RAPID trade show.

Commentators observed that the impact of such a major company announcing its intent to enter the market would naturally cause purchasing departments to pause, pondering whether a hefty capex splurge on a competitor was best deferred. While the sums in the desktop segment are lower, it is interesting to draw parallels. Traditionally, Q4 has seen strong sales and a plethora of new systems. Some of which may be announced in Frankfurt. Will some buyers pause with new Bambu Labs printers around the corner? Most certainly.

The Bambu Lab X1-Carbon 3D printer. Image via Bambu Lab.

Despite the limited information, Bambu Lab has assured potential customers that the new 3D printer will be “worth the wait.” More details will be released early next year.

The company has also confirmed that Golden Ticket winners can extend their tickets through 2025. Golden Tickets were awarded through a design competition held at the end of 2023 and can be redeemed for Bambu’s new 3D printer once it is released.

This delayed launch comes at a time of mixed fortunes for the Shenzhen-based 3D printer manufacturer. On a positive note, for Bambu, the company continues to grow its market share and cannibalize the sales of more expensive, industrial systems.

In Q4 2023, market intelligence firm CONTEXT reported that entry-level 3D printer sales outpaced all other categories. Nearly 1 million shipped in that quarter alone, up 35% YoY, with Bambu’s shipments increasing by 3000% in 2023. This trend continued into 2024, with global shipments of entry-level 3D printers increasing by 26% in Q1. Midrange and Professional offerings fell by 7% and 34%, respectively.

On the other hand, the company was recently sued by Stratasys through two patent infringement lawsuits. The complaints allege that Bambu’s products, including the X1C, X1E, P1S, P1P, A1 and A1 mini, infringe on ten of Stratasys’ 3D printing patents.

These relate to processes and features found in most FDM systems, including purge towers, heated build platforms, tool head force detection, and networking capabilities. Stratasys is seeking an injunction to prevent Bambu Lab from selling the named 3D printers in the future. It is unclear whether the lawsuits have contributed to Bambu’s delayed product launch.

The case has drawn the ire of open-source advocates. Dr Joshua Pearce, an academic engineer at Western University, told 3D Printing Industry that a Stratasys victory would “slow innovation and increase costs for consumers.” This was echoed by RepRap founder Dr Adrian Bowyer who called patents “nonsense upon stilts,” adding that they “inhibit creativity and stifle innovation.”

Andrew Spitzer, a patent litigator from Crowell & Moring, worries that the lawsuit could see Stratasys become a “gatekeeper to the 3D printing industry.”

The Bambu Lab A1 mini and AMS lite. Photo via Bambu Lab.

New additions to the desktop 3D printer market

Bambu Lab’s new offering will add to the growing list of affordable, desktop FDM 3D printers on the market.

Last month, Mumbai-based 3D printer manufacturer Divide by Zero Technologies introduced its new Altron 3D printer. Said to be India’s first fully automatic 3D printer, Altron costs approximately $598.9 and seeks to increase the accessibility of 3D printing for Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

Notably, the desktop FDM system features an automatic calibration system. This removes the need for manual adjustments, supporting error-free 3D printing. It also offers a clog detection system that identifies and resolves any blockages during printing. An in-built nozzle height detection system seeks to provide consistent precision throughout the printing process.

Earlier in the summer, RAPID + TCT 2024 saw Elegoo introduce its new FDM 3D printer, the Centauri Carbon. Designed to challenge the dominance of Bambu Lab, the company called its new system a “game-changing” 3D printer that can “revolutionize” the consumer-grade market.

The Core XY platform is designed for users spanning from hobbyists to professionals. Designed with ease of use in mind, the incorporates quick swap magnetic nozzles, allowing users to more easily switch between materials.

Elsewhere, 2024 has also seen 3D printer manufacturer Creality expand its K1 3D printer series with the K1C 3D. Building on the company’s success in the FDM 3D printer market, the new system offers reliable extrusion, improved filament compatibility, and an in-build AI-powered camera. The K1C’s all-metal extruder kit is designed to deliver 1000 hours of clog-free extrusion, and can handle carbon fiber-filled filaments like PLA-CF and PETG-CF.

What does the future of 3D printing hold?

What near-term 3D printing trends have been highlighted by industry experts?

