New Bambu Lab 3D printer Leak, Another Round of Speculation

Once again, Shenzhen-based Bambu Lab finds itself at the center of a leak controversy. A blurry image—reportedly sourced from WeChat and posted on X on June 4—has sparked a fresh wave of speculation across the Bambu Lab subreddit. The photo suggests the company may be preparing to launch a new large-format 3D printer—one that could mark a shift toward a more affordable, single-nozzle alternative to the high-end H2D.

Leaked image of the speculated new large format 3D printer. Photo via TuuVee.

New Leak Hints at a Streamlined H2D Successor

The leaked image shows what appears to be a Z-axis height of 340 mm, indicating a build volume close to that of the H2D. But beyond its size, several design features suggest significant differences. The most notable: a single-nozzle printhead replaces the dual extrusion system used in the H2D, signaling a possible focus on simplified functionality and broader accessibility.

Additional visual clues point to a mix of familiar and new design language. The extruder area includes a yellow driveshaft motion wheel—similar to the one used in the A1 series—and a toolhead camera near the nozzle, likely for calibration. The front plate on the printhead covers the machine-readable code typically found on H2D nozzles, indicating a reduction in the number of self-monitoring cameras compared to the H2D.

Despite the image’s low resolution, what can be seen has sparked strong community reactions. Many users are speculating that Bambu Lab may be preparing to introduce a lower-priced, large-format printer to capture a more mainstream audience. The company has previously acknowledged that the H2D caters more to prosumers, and user demand for affordable high-volume options has been persistent.

If the leak is legitimate, this could signal a strategic shift toward a more streamlined product line, one that keeps build volume high while scaling back complexity and price.

Not the First Leak: Firmware Controversy in April

This is not Bambu Lab’s first run-in with an unplanned reveal. Back in April, the community uncovered a beta rollout of firmware version 1.08.50.14 for the X1 and X1 Carbon series. The update included a redesigned interface and a new AMS humidity display, but also drew backlash for unintuitive changes.

The discussion began with user_1203575701, who encountered the update while preparing for a print. After installing it, they noticed a new interface with a humidity display for the AMS. But after switching from a 0.6 mm nozzle to a 0.4 mm PETG high-flow nozzle, the printer no longer flagged slicing mismatches, a safety feature that previously prevented errors.

UI displaying the new beta firmware update. Photo via user_1203575701.

They eventually discovered the manual nozzle setting by tapping the “nozzle / extruder” area on the screen but noted it wasn’t intuitive. More concerning was that the firmware had reset the default nozzle size to 0.4 mm without informing the user. “That kind of defeats the ‘foolproof’ nature,” they wrote. The experience triggered a wave of comments from others who were similarly caught off guard. Technical issues quickly followed. Several users reported that fan controls were either inaccurate or unresponsive, especially on Android devices.

Bambu Lab’s Portfolio: Spotlight on the H2D

Bambu Lab unveiled the H2D 3D printer, its flagship desktop manufacturing system, in March 2025. Designed for professional users, the H2D offers the company’s largest build volume to date—350 x 320 x 325 mm—and includes two new AMS systems with integrated filament drying. Dual-nozzle extrusion and servo-driven precision deliver high accuracy, while a 350°C hotend and 65°C heated chamber allow reliable printing with high-performance, fiber-reinforced materials. With a toolhead speed of up to 1000 mm/s and acceleration of 20,000 mm/s², the H2D is built for productivity without compromising quality.

Last month, Bambu Lab released firmware version V01.01.02.07 for its H2D 3D printer through its Public Beta Program. Rolled out on May 23, this update introduces a comprehensive set of new features, performance enhancements, and critical bug fixes designed to elevate print quality, expand hardware compatibility, and offer users greater control. The release builds on feedback gathered from earlier beta phases.

